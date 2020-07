Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments package receiving

Since being acquired by the Galman Group in 2012, Leverington Court Apartments has undergone the latest in architectural renovations, transforming into a desirable and modern living space with stylish one and two bedroom, open concept apartment homes. Easily accessible to all major highways and thoroughfares as well as Septa, Leverington Court Apartments are just a 15 minute drive to Center City, walking distance to local shopping and dining and a stone’s throw to Manayunk’s fabulous Main Street. Call or stop by today and let our dedicated staff show you around your beautiful new apartment home!