Stenton Plaza

Amenities
Large bedroom size and kitchen, a must see!
Apartment includes air conditioning, individually controlled gas heat, wall-to-wall carpeting, electronic entry/intercom system, on-site management, 24-hour emergency maintenance service, cable ready, laundry in building, and free off the street parking!
Great Location:
-convenient to Wissahickon Trails
-1 miles from Chestnut Hill East Train Station
-highway access (I-76, I-95)
-Located right next to public transportation (regional rail)
-Zip Car access
-Lincoln Drive will make getting around your new neighborhood convenient
Utilities:
-INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Trash, & Sewage
-RESIDENT RESPONSIBLE for: Electric & Gas
Schools Nearby:
-Drexel University College of Medicine: Queen Lane Medical Campus
-Community College of Philadelphia: Northwest Regional Center
-Chestnut Hill College
-La Salle University
-The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia
Call TODAY to schedule an appointment to view our upgraded apartment community!