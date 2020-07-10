Stenton Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Large bedroom size and kitchen, a must see!



Apartment includes air conditioning, individually controlled gas heat, wall-to-wall carpeting, electronic entry/intercom system, on-site management, 24-hour emergency maintenance service, cable ready, laundry in building, and free off the street parking!



Great Location:

-convenient to Wissahickon Trails

-1 miles from Chestnut Hill East Train Station

-highway access (I-76, I-95)

-Located right next to public transportation (regional rail)

-Zip Car access

-Lincoln Drive will make getting around your new neighborhood convenient



Utilities:

-INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Trash, & Sewage

-RESIDENT RESPONSIBLE for: Electric & Gas



Schools Nearby:

-Drexel University College of Medicine: Queen Lane Medical Campus

-Community College of Philadelphia: Northwest Regional Center

-Chestnut Hill College

-La Salle University

-The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia



