Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Stenton Plaza

Open Now until 5:30pm
1061 E Mount Airy Ave · (215) 607-7357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1061 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150
Cedarbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C07 · Avail. Aug 7

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit C12 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C06 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stenton Plaza.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
24hr laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Large bedroom size and kitchen, a must see!

Apartment includes air conditioning, individually controlled gas heat, wall-to-wall carpeting, electronic entry/intercom system, on-site management, 24-hour emergency maintenance service, cable ready, laundry in building, and free off the street parking!

Great Location:
-convenient to Wissahickon Trails
-1 miles from Chestnut Hill East Train Station
-highway access (I-76, I-95)
-Located right next to public transportation (regional rail)
-Zip Car access
-Lincoln Drive will make getting around your new neighborhood convenient

Utilities:
-INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Trash, & Sewage
-RESIDENT RESPONSIBLE for: Electric & Gas

Schools Nearby:
-Drexel University College of Medicine: Queen Lane Medical Campus
-Community College of Philadelphia: Northwest Regional Center
-Chestnut Hill College
-La Salle University
-The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia

Call TODAY to schedule an appointment to view our upgraded apartment community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Sticker required.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stenton Plaza have any available units?
Stenton Plaza has 3 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Stenton Plaza have?
Some of Stenton Plaza's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stenton Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Stenton Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stenton Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Stenton Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Stenton Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Stenton Plaza offers parking.
Does Stenton Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stenton Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stenton Plaza have a pool?
No, Stenton Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Stenton Plaza have accessible units?
No, Stenton Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Stenton Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stenton Plaza has units with dishwashers.
