Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 AM

Upsal Gardens

246 West Upsal Street · (215) 201-4241
Location

246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119
West Mount Airy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 246 West Upsal St. Apt D403 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Upsal Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments. Set on a terraced site, the brick and stone walls are distinguished by bays, turned gables, battlements, half-timbers, corbels, leaded glass and pointed arches. Today, all but a handful of the 146 apartments at Upsal Gardens have different floor plans. Units range from studios to three-bedroom/three-bath apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Pit Bulls
Cats
deposit: $100
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Upsal Gardens have any available units?
Upsal Gardens has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Upsal Gardens have?
Some of Upsal Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Upsal Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Upsal Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Upsal Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Upsal Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Upsal Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Upsal Gardens offers parking.
Does Upsal Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Upsal Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Upsal Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Upsal Gardens has a pool.
Does Upsal Gardens have accessible units?
No, Upsal Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Upsal Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Upsal Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
