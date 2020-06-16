Completely remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in quiet area. Remodel includes fresh paint, LED light fixtures, new hardwood floors, bath fixtures, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and microwave!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 have any available units?
3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 have?
Some of 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
