Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
77 Apartments For Rent Near Case
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 02:29 PM
6 Units Available
University Circle
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
University Circle
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Hough
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
897 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! Located in Cleveland’s vibrant Glenville neighborhood, Glenville CircleNorth is at the center of everything.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
University Circle
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
6 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,295
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
4 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
University Circle
Parkside Dwellings
2040 Stearns Road, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
Built in 1909, Parkside Dwellings is a designated Cleveland landmark. Our studio and one bedroom apartments boast a creative mixture of modern and urban designs set on a historic backdrop of architectural character.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Coventry Village
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1992 sqft
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$692
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Coventry Village
The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
938 sqft
Located in Coventry Village and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Within minutes to Case Western Reserve. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Fairhill Apartments
12700 Fairhill Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Centrally located four story elevator building with a heated underground parking. Across from Shaker Lakes. On RTA bus line with easy access to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2228 South Taylor Rd
2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
13062 cedar rd
13062 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Three story side by side home.modern kitchen. Wood floors. New windows. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, and full bathroom with tub/shower. 2nd full bath with shower. Finished third floor. 2 rooms with a walk in cedar closet.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
carpet 2019 Side by side 2 family. 4 bedroom. 2 full baths. Central heat. New Windows. Remodeled kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer incl. 2 car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Hough
8316 Chester Pky
8316 Chester Parkway, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1854 sqft
Sought after FURNISHED townhome in the heart of University Circle. Lovely three bedroom townhouse has so much you will enjoy! Relax in the spacious living room bathed in light, and featuring a fireplace for warming up to on those cool evenings...
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenville
1501 East 105 St
1501 East 105th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3293 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Renovated Century-Old Colonial. Two large porches. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor. Casual living room with plenty of natural light and breakfast bar. Formal dining room off the kitchen.