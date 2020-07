Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Van Aken Court is an elevator building featuring efficiencies and one bedroom apartments with large floor plans. We are close to Shaker Lakes Park and just steps away from shopping and fine restaurants. Please stop in during office hours or call for an appointment.



This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity