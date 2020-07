Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony carpet refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga garage parking bike storage concierge dog grooming area fire pit package receiving

Raise the curtain on a premier residential experience at The Lumen in the heart of the vibrant Playhouse Square district in downtown Cleveland. The Lumen sets a new standard in a sophisticated design with elegant finishes, breathtaking views, rejuvenating community spaces and elevated service. Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments with penthouse selections. The Lumen at Playhouse Square is the ideal place to stay social while distancing. Not only do we feature a leading edge Fresh Air System that circulates fresh air throughout the building but also open-latch windows in every home. Fresh air is no longer exclusive to the outdoors. Working from home has never been easier with floor to ceiling windows that flood your home with sunlight and fresh air and solid wood apartment doors provide noise control for your at-home video conference calls. Need a change of scenery? No problem, Enjoy building-wide private Wi-Fi and get a new setting every day simply by ...