Notre Dame College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
37 Apartments For Rent Near Notre Dame College
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
50 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
$
44 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,290
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
26 Units Available
University Heights
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Mercer
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
2228 South Taylor Rd
2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Mercer
22700 Canterbury Ln
22700 Canterbury Lane, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4507 sqft
One year term available. Pets to be determined.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
2586 warrensville center rd - down
2586 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
2 family .2 bedrooms 1 bath, granite counter tops with new cabinets in the remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the basement for each tenant, central air, 2 car garage with automatic opener.Each unit has a sun porch.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
2527 Green Rd
2527 South Green Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Location, location, location. Beautiful updated Ranch home in prime Beachwood area. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 full updated baths (including en-suite in Master).
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bexley Park
1743 Beaconwood Ave
1743 Beaconwood Avenue, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
Great rental opportunity! This beautifully updated home is on a low traffic street and has an awesome backyard with a lighted, cascading deck. Slate tile kitchen and master bathroom, stainless appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
26101 Village Ln
26101 Village Lane, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Neat and tidy first floor unit with easy access to back, front & garage parking! Neutral decor with corner fireplace and walk out terrace. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths & in-suite laundry! Available July 15.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
24110 Cedar Rd
24110 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1840 sqft
Beautifully designed cape cod with a beautiful first and second floor, finished basement with bar in the basement, enclosed sun room porch, with spacious back yard and nice party sized back deck.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4800 Farnhurst Rd
4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch. Complete remodel, new paint, hardwood floors to be refinished downstairs.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
23660 Cedar Rd
23660 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1877 Temblethurst Rd
1877 Temblethurst Road, South Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Sweet Cape Cod on Prime Street in South Euclid! Two bedrooms on first and two up, each floor with a full bath, totally redone! Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with adjacent dining area.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
5143 Edenhurst
5143 Edenhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath is a must see! It has been freshly painted and updated throughout the house to give you the warm feeling of home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
4482 Liberty Rd
4482 Liberty Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod. 3 bedrooms up , all with fresh paint and new carpet. Updated bathroom and kitchen , all neutral colors. The first floor has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1908 Staunton Rd
1908 Staunton Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1437 sqft
Fabulous, updated colonial in Cleveland Heights short drive to the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, University Circle and much more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bexley Park
4104 Lambert Rd
4104 Lambert Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1494 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful brick Cape Cod filled with charm and updates a short walk to South Euclid's Bexley Park! Kitchen comes complete with appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1929 JANETTE Ave
1929 Janette Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1552 sqft
Spacious Well Maintained Colonial! Hardwood Floors in Living Room and Dining Room! Big Airy Kitchen! 3 Bedrooms! Hardwood Floors in All Bedrooms! Full Bathroom Upstairs with Tub and Shower! Carpeted Rec Room in Basement! Detached Two Car Garage!
