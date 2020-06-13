/
bedford
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:50 PM
259 Apartments for rent in Bedford, OH📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
78 Best Street
78 Best Street, Bedford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
This is half of a side by side duplex. Both bedrooms are upstairs while the living room, kitchen bathroom,pantry and sitting room are on first floor. There are laundry hookups in the basement and it can accommodate both electric and gas dryers.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
104 Columbus St
104 Columbus Street, Bedford, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1344 sqft
4 Bedrooms 2.0 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Huge Living Room Plus Semi-Finished Basement. Bring your personal touches and move right in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
101 First Ave
101 1st Avenue, Bedford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
$850/mo. Clean, quiet, list floor unit. 2 bed/1.5 bath apartment in a park-like setting. Refrigerator, stove microwave, dishwasher included. Washer and dryer not included. No smoking, no pets.
1 of 11
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
601 West Glendale Street
601 West Glendale Street, Bedford, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
944 sqft
Prime Location: Newly updated, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Bedford. Close to highways and walking distance to schools. Private backyard with shed and freshly painted inside. No smoking. $950/month, 1 month security deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Bedford
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a viewing click the link below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20506 Clare Ave
20506 Clare Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
20506 Clare Ave Available 07/01/20 Newly Updated Single Family Home 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom - A single family with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with Rec Room To view or for more information, please contact Rhonda Jackson at 216-703-3023 or
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5444 Grasmere Ave
5444 Grasmere Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A MONUMENT PROPERTY: 5444 Grasmere Avenue - COMING SOON! - For fastest showing appointment, please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19811 LIBBY RD
19811 Libby Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
- (RLNE5814624)
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
5201 Theodore St
5201 Theodore Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1343 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
18820 Raymond St
18820 Raymond Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1157 sqft
18820 Raymond St., Maple Hts - 3 bed 1.5 bathroom single family home! Home is not available for immediate occupancy. We need 21-45 days for city rental compliance & occupancy certificate.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
5441 Hollywood Avenue
5441 Hollywood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1913 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
5178 Homewood Avenue
5178 Homewood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2067 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
15909 Walvern Boulevard
15909 Walvern Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,199
1664 sqft
Large family home! with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths - finished cedar basement with over 400 SF plus A/C. 2 car garage, back porch, and patio! Summer dining area and eat in kitchen. NO CRAIGSLIST! No Section 8 vouchers accepted.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
20514 Mountville Drive
20514 Mountville Drive, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,298
1531 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5214 Thomas Street
5214 Thomas Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bed 1 Bath Waiting For You! - 3 bed 1 bath Maple Heights home. Updated and well kept.Tenant pays all utilities. Stove and fridge included, and Washer dryer hookup provided. Home has central air, fenced in backyard and partially finished basement.
1 of 37
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24525 Randolph
24525 Randolph Road, Bedford Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
24525 Randolph, Bedford Heights - Attractive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with 2 car attached garage, sliding glass door opening to large rear porch and spacious backyard. (RLNE3564300)
1 of 18
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
5691 Garfield Avenue
5691 Garfield Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1216 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a quiet tree lined street. Home has a large master suite with private bath and a stowaway bed. Comes with kitchen appliances, central air, and a partially finished basement. Garage with electric door opener.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
19181 Raymond Avenue
19181 Raymond St, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
Newly Renovated Single-Unit house for rent. $950 plus full rent damage deposit upon move in. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. No Section 8. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.
1 of 30
Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
19501 Maple Heights Blvd
19501 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$930
754 sqft
FOR SALE OWNER FINANCED!! NO RENTAL INQUIRIES!! FOE SALE BY OWNER!! - OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS. If you can swing a hammer this might be the property for you! The property sales price is $29,500.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1350 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
738 sqft
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bedford, the median rent is $516 for a studio, $617 for a 1-bedroom, $769 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,011 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bedford, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bedford area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Notre Dame College, and The College of Wooster. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bedford from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
