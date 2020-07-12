/
buckeye shaker
198 Apartments for rent in Buckeye - Shaker, Cleveland, OH
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$488
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$696
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Fairhill Apartments
12700 Fairhill Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Centrally located four story elevator building with a heated underground parking. Across from Shaker Lakes. On RTA bus line with easy access to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2918 E 120th St
2918 East 120th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$800
1764 sqft
Owner Finance Home For Sale, Credit Friendly Terms - Fixer Upper/Investment $19,500 2918 E 120 St CLEVELAND, OH 44120 If you have wanted to be a home owner we make it easy.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2901 East 119th St
2901 East 119th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1239 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
12617 Griffing Avenue - 2
12617 Griffing Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
Newly renovated units in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood! This upstairs unit is Section 8 ready for any interested applicant. All freshly painted, this unit has a really cute and charming kitchen with new wood look vinyl flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
12702 Griffing Avenue - 1
12702 Griffing Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
Newly renovated units in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood! This downstairs unit is Section 8 ready for any interested applicant. All freshly painted, this unit has a really cute and charming kitchen with new wood look vinyl flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12706 Forest Ave
12706 Forest Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
724 sqft
A Gentile Property - 12706 Forest Ave - Thank you for your interest in a Gentile property! For the safety of prospective residents, employees, and our community we will not be offering open houses at this time.
Results within 1 mile of Buckeye - Shaker
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Van Aken Villas
16211 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 sqft
Just west of Lee Road on Van Aken Blvd, on the RTA blue line. Within walking distance to Shaker Towne Center. Minutes from Shaker Square, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, VA Medical Center and University Hospitals.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Parkside Dwellings
2040 Stearns Road, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
Built in 1909, Parkside Dwellings is a designated Cleveland landmark. Our studio and one bedroom apartments boast a creative mixture of modern and urban designs set on a historic backdrop of architectural character.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
10 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
15700 Van Aken Blvd
15700 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The South Shaker Apartment Building is one of the finest examples of Old World Architecture offering modern amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Absolutely lives like a single family home. Beautifully Updated.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3266 Aberdeen Rd
3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1835 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
3569 East 154th St
3569 East 154th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1125 sqft
2 Bedroom Unit Available Now - If you are looking for a downstairs 2 bedroom unit contact us today. This unit is rent ready to call home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899380)
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
3557 East 139th Street
3557 East 139th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$880
1518 sqft
STATUS: Application Pending. Do not apply without first contacting Krch Realty with updated status. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
3572 Chelton Road
3572 Chelton Road, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
To Schedule a Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1819480?source=marketing Section 8 WELCOME! Charming 5BD (2nd and 3rd floor living) with wood floors and nice updates! New Kitchen with appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2043 Random Rd
2043 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1086 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Amazing loft style condo unit in old schoolhouse. A must see property in the heart of Little Italy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Heights (Downstairs)
10612 Park Heights Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$855
New Remodeled, downstairs house, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large front yard, close to public transportation and stores. (RLNE5875296)
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2378 Euclid Heights Blvd
2378 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This lovely penthouse unit features 2 floors and 3 balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11913 Holborn Ave
11913 Holborn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1430 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3bedrooms with 1 full baths. Everything has been refreshed! All new paint, flooring, and hardware throughout. Schedule a showing today! Don't wait for this one because it will not last long!!!!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3616 East 153rd St
3616 East 153rd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1523 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room & Fresh paint. Eat-in kitchen with new fixtures Convenient location. Don't miss this one!
