101 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Gateway District
47 Units Available
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$850
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Warehouse District
48 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Detroit - Shoreway
9 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,291
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
University Circle
6 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Euclid - Green
16 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
5 Units Available
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
University Circle
6 Units Available
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Hough
12 Units Available
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Downtown
3 Units Available
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
University Circle
7 Units Available
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Playhouse Square
285 Units Available
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,448
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,265
1764 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Gateway District
83 Units Available
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1092 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Gateway District
37 Units Available
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live A Level Above…Enjoy premier lifestyle living at The Garfield. From the stylish design of your home to the amazing amenities and resident services, The Garfield delivers A Level Above the highest expectations.
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
3 Units Available
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1241 sqft
Mueller Lofts is the historic restoration of the 1922 Mueller Electric Building from an electric parts factory into 51 modern apartments with character.
Tremont
2 Units Available
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fairmont Creamery offers a variety of units ranging from efficient studios to spacious two bedrooms. Every unit features large windows, historic elements like concrete beams and exposed, yellow-glazed brick, and modern amenities.
Hough
8 Units Available
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
897 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! Located in Cleveland’s vibrant Glenville neighborhood, Glenville CircleNorth is at the center of everything.
Avenue District
3 Units Available
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.

Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.

St. Clair - Superior
1 Unit Available
9501 Shakespeare Pky
9501 Shakespeare Parkway, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Look no further than this oversized newly remodeled and updated townhome style which has the best modern kitchen and upscale bathroom around. Move right in. Part of two family side by side property, all separate entryway and basement.

Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1330 West 89th St
1330 West 89th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
2257 sqft
2 bedroom pristine rental in a sought after area has become available. Side by side. Recently remodeled and ready for a new tenant. Send an e-mail or call Lister- Steve Baird neorealestategroup@gmail.com or 1440 299-7626.
City Guide for Cleveland, OH

"All the little kids growing up on the skids are goin' "Cleveland rocks, Cleveland rocks" / Jumpin' gene genies, moody james deanies goin'... / Cleveland rocks, cleveland rocks, cleveland rocks, cleveland rocks!" (-Ian Hunter, "Cleveland Rocks")

No single apartment can live up to everyone’s standards of convenience, culture, location and fun. Let the phrase “too good to be true” guide your Cleveland apartment search until you find a place that makes you fall head-over-heals in love. Then you don’t mind the imperfections. Love it or leave it, baby! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cleveland, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cleveland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

