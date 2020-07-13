Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

84 Apartments under $800 for rent in Cleveland, OH

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$693
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Broadway
7200 ivy ave Down
7200 Ivy Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
Unit Down Available 07/15/20 3bedroom - Property Id: 291560 3 bedroom down Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291560 Property Id 291560 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910371)

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
4361 E 144th St
4361 East 144th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
CLEVELAND APARTMENTS IS NOW AVAILABLE THIS JULY!! - Looking for a place for your loved one? Visit our Cleveland rental homes Where the City Is Your Backyard! LOCATION: 4361 E 144th St Cleveland, OH -Great location near the convenience stores,

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Old Brooklyn
4110 BEHRWALD AVENUE
4110 Behrwald Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
Spacious Two-Bedroom - This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact our leasing team for details. Home is offered on a 12-month conventional lease term. We do not accept Section 8.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Cudell
9411 Detroit Ave
9411 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room & Fresh paint. Eat-in kitchen with new fixtures Convenient location. Don't miss this one!

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Union - Miles Park
10319 Avon Ave
10319 Avon Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
935 sqft
10319 Avon, Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath Single Family Home! $700 rent / $700 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Corlett
13512 Edgewood Ave
13512 Edgewood Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1248 sqft
13512 Edgewood Ave, Cleveland - Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $795 rent / $795 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
3569 East 154th St
3569 East 154th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1125 sqft
2 Bedroom Unit Available Now - If you are looking for a downstairs 2 bedroom unit contact us today. This unit is rent ready to call home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899380)

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Clark - Fulton
3318 W 31st Street, Up
3318 West 31st Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3318 W 31st St. (up), Cleveland ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT*** - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit of duplex. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5662350)

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
336 Eddy Road
336 Eddy Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stainless steel appliances, newly renovated with hardwood floors Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/336-eddy-rd-cleveland-oh-44108-usa-unit-7/13f775b6-2c04-4c48-829b-bdf751910e42 (RLNE5912895)

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Collinwood
1380 E. 171st St.
1380 East 171st Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1038 sqft
Nice 3bd 1ba Home on Quiet Street - NEW! Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home on a quiet street is ready to call your home. Tenant pays electric, gas, and water/sewer.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
8008 Spafford Rd
8008 Spafford Road, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$700
1496 sqft
OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - 8008 Spafford Rd Cleveland, OH 44105 FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 0.13 acres of land and a house 1,496 sq ft for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
5504 Linton Ave
5504 Linton Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Vinyl sided 4 unit apartments, with 1 1 Bed left for rent. Separate gas and electric meters. 4 furnaces. Storage lockers in basement and open storage in full attic. $30 application fee.

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Puritas - Longmead
4460 West 139th Street
4460 West 139th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
816 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1858604?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Cozy ALL ONE floor home! Updated kitchen with Eat-in area. Nice neutral carpet throughout. 3 Bedrooms.

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Collinwood
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
600 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
4404 E. 156th St UP
4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$735
700 sqft
Two Bedroom Unit-Up - Property Id: 64327 This is a recently renovated 2 bedroom upper unit. Unit will be available to rent Jun 1, 2020. This home is a few blocks from the new JFK High School and Whitney M Young Gifted and Talented School .

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Buckeye - Shaker
2918 E 120th St
2918 East 120th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$800
1764 sqft
Owner Finance Home For Sale, Credit Friendly Terms - Fixer Upper/Investment $19,500 2918 E 120 St CLEVELAND, OH 44120 If you have wanted to be a home owner we make it easy.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
11913 Holborn Ave
11913 Holborn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1430 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3bedrooms with 1 full baths. Everything has been refreshed! All new paint, flooring, and hardware throughout. Schedule a showing today! Don't wait for this one because it will not last long!!!!

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
9109 Connecticut Ave
9109 Connecticut Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
704 sqft
9109 Connecticut Ave (UP), Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath unit of a 2 family home! $700 rent / $700 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pet 15-20 lbs OK CMHA OK With 2 or 3 bedroom voucher NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
14603 Milverton Road - 401
14603 Milverton Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
PRICE REDUCED: TEMPORARY COVID 19 REDUCTION! Normally $750 Now $700 to help make moving during the pandemic a bit easier. Welcome home to the Onaway Apartments, conveniently close to Shaker Heights and everything Cleveland has to offer.

Cleveland rent trends were flat over the past month

Cleveland rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cleveland stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $781 for a two-bedroom. Cleveland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cleveland over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Ohio for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Youngstown, where a two-bedroom goes for $726, is the only other major city besides Cleveland to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Cleveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Cleveland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cleveland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cleveland's median two-bedroom rent of $781 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cleveland fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cleveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Cleveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cleveland
    $630
    $780
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Lorain
    $610
    $760
    0.1%
    3.2%
    Elyria
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.1%
    Lakewood
    $620
    $770
    -0.5%
    -5%
    Euclid
    $660
    $820
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Westlake
    $960
    $1,190
    0
    2.3%
    North Olmsted
    $880
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Willoughby
    $740
    $920
    0
    0
    Painesville
    $700
    $870
    0
    1.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

