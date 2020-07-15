Apartment List
/
OH
/
cleveland
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

19 Studio Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
Gateway District
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$840
525 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
6 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,295
565 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Ohio City
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 17 at 02:29 PM
$
5 Units Available
Tremont
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,150
514 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
$
81 Units Available
Gateway District
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 12:21 AM
4 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
17515 South Miles
17515 South Miles Road, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$3,000
8162 sqft
Commercial property 3 minutes from I-480 Lee Rd. exit. Total sq ft is 8,162; 927 of that are five offices with two bathrooms, central air, and heat. The other 7,235 is heated warehouse space with a loading dock and drive in door.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
43 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Noble Nela
1052 Woodview Road
1052 Woodview Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
$1,500
- (RLNE5781346)

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
15644 Madison Ave - 102
15644 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$1,500
1165 sqft
This is very nice suite that is on the street level and has foot trafic great for chiropractor, Physical Therapy or any other person looking to grow there business, can be retrofitted to specific needs.
Results within 5 miles of Cleveland
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 02:10 PM
3 Units Available
Lakewood
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$630
450 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
4880 Northfield Rd
4880 Northfield Road, North Randall, OH
Studio
$2,500
10245 sqft
Great location for any retail, traffic is amazing and close to all major freeways.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
29127 Euclid Ave
29127 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH
Studio
$1,200
1700 sqft
1700 sq ft super clean space could be office or retail, ideal for coffee shop, great parking and signage available. High Traffic count!

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Parma
6087 Ridge Rd
6087 Ridge Rd, Parma, OH
Studio
$1,200
980 sqft
For rent: Rent approximately 980 sq. ft. of a 3000 sq. ft. building. The 980 sq. ft. consist of (4) 9x11 private offices, a waiting area and other space. Was used as a doctor's office.
Results within 10 miles of Cleveland

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Mayfield Heights
1446 Som Center Rd
1446 S.O.M. Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH
Studio
$2,500
2200 sqft
HIGH visibility location across the street from Eastgate Mall, right on Som Center. This space is about 2000 sq. ft. Other spaces available, starting at $15/sf per year up to 5,000 sq. ft.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
34910 Center Ridge Rd
34910 Center Ridge Rd, North Ridgeville, OH
Studio
$4,000
11241 sqft
Nothing but potential here, folks!! Prime location with tons of traffic on Center Ridge Rd. between Lear Nagle and SR 83. The central part of the building has been built for use as a medical facility.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
33735 East Royalton Rd
33735 E Royalton Rd, Lorain County, OH
Studio
$3,300
3200 sqft
Beautiful carpeted show room ( approx. 2200 sq.ft. ) or for a large Office area, Plus a separate office with a 1/2 bath, kitchen area,and a bath with shower. The garage area is 40' X 25' with a 10 X 8 DR. Great for Auto Sales, Ins.

July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report. Cleveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cleveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report. Cleveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cleveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cleveland rent trends were flat over the past month

Cleveland rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cleveland stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $781 for a two-bedroom. Cleveland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cleveland over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Ohio for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Youngstown, where a two-bedroom goes for $726, is the only other major city besides Cleveland to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Cleveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Cleveland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cleveland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cleveland's median two-bedroom rent of $781 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cleveland fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cleveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Cleveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cleveland
    $630
    $780
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Lorain
    $610
    $760
    0.1%
    3.2%
    Elyria
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.1%
    Lakewood
    $620
    $770
    -0.5%
    -5%
    Euclid
    $660
    $820
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Westlake
    $960
    $1,190
    0
    2.3%
    North Olmsted
    $880
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Willoughby
    $740
    $920
    0
    0
    Painesville
    $700
    $870
    0
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 BedroomsCleveland 2 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCleveland 3 BedroomsCleveland 3 BedroomsCleveland Accessible ApartmentsCleveland Apartments under $600Cleveland Apartments under $700Cleveland Apartments under $800
    Cleveland Apartments with BalconyCleveland Apartments with BalconyCleveland Apartments with GarageCleveland Apartments with GarageCleveland Apartments with GymCleveland Apartments with GymCleveland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCleveland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCleveland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Apartments with Pool
    Cleveland Apartments with Washer-DryerCleveland Apartments with Washer-DryerCleveland Cheap PlacesCleveland Dog Friendly ApartmentsCleveland Dog Friendly ApartmentsCleveland Furnished ApartmentsCleveland Furnished ApartmentsCleveland Luxury PlacesCleveland Pet Friendly PlacesCleveland Pet Friendly PlacesCleveland Studio ApartmentsCleveland Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
    Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
    Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
    Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
    Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
    Cuyahoga Community College District
    University of Akron Main Campus