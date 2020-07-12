/
184 Apartments for rent in Hough, Cleveland, OH
12 Units Available
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
10 Units Available
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
897 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! Located in Cleveland’s vibrant Glenville neighborhood, Glenville CircleNorth is at the center of everything.
1 Unit Available
1934 E90th Street
1934 E 90th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Available 07/15/20 Luxurious Furnished Apartment In Cle Clinic Campus - Property Id: 314862 Beautiful luxury brand new boutique style Furnished apartments in heart of Cleveland Clinic main campus.
1 Unit Available
1912 East 87th St
1912 E 87th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2380 sqft
Welcome home to 1912 East 87th Street! This beautiful home is located in the heart of the Health Tech Corridor on a quiet street with low traffic and plenty of sun. The location is perfect.
1 Unit Available
1614 Holyrood Rd.
1614 Holyrood Road, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1612 sqft
Beautilful 3 bed 2 bath home - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with nice finishing touches located near shopping is ready to call your home. Tenant pays water & sewer, electric and gas.
1 Unit Available
8316 Chester Pky
8316 Chester Parkway, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1854 sqft
Sought after FURNISHED townhome in the heart of University Circle. Lovely three bedroom townhouse has so much you will enjoy! Relax in the spacious living room bathed in light, and featuring a fireplace for warming up to on those cool evenings...
1 Unit Available
6700 Whitney Ave
6700 Whitney Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6700 Whitney Ave in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
8211 Beacon Pl
8211 Beacon Place, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1776 sqft
Available immediately.
1 Unit Available
1913 East 86th
1913 E 86th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2220 sqft
This a nice home in a very good location near the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, Case Western Reserve, University Circle and so much more! Enjoy 3 bedrooms plus a BONUS room, stainless appliances, and a master bath with an ensuite.
1 Unit Available
1968 E 82nd St
1968 East 82nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2202 sqft
Spacious, end-unit townhome, located just minutes from the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University will soar to the top of your list! Walk-in and be greeted by chic hardwood floors helping to create a warm
1 Unit Available
1911 East 73rd St
1911 East 73rd Street, Cleveland, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6933 sqft
Custom Built Home. Custom high-end wood flooring, 5 bedrooms with in-suite baths. Enter the chef's dream kitchen with breakfast bar, granite island, double ovens, and built-in wine cooler.
1 Unit Available
1914 East 86 St
1914 E 86th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to 1914 East 86th Street! You'll enjoy living on this low-traffic, quite street.
Results within 1 mile of Hough
11 Units Available
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
8 Units Available
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
2 Units Available
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
22 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
9 Units Available
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
4 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
5 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
4 Units Available
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
4 Units Available
Parkside Dwellings
2040 Stearns Road, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
Built in 1909, Parkside Dwellings is a designated Cleveland landmark. Our studio and one bedroom apartments boast a creative mixture of modern and urban designs set on a historic backdrop of architectural character.
1 Unit Available
11605 Beulah Ave
11605 Beulah Avenue, Cleveland, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Nice Housing Near Cleveland Clinic, CWRU, UH - Property Id: 300547 Cozy 5 bedroom house, newly renovated. Rent by room options available, ideal for professionals and college students attending or working at the local colleges and hospitals.
1 Unit Available
11004 Wade Park Ave
11004 Wade Park Avenue, Cleveland, OH
7 Bedrooms
$2,850
3690 sqft
College Students Walk to Case Western Campus! - 7 bedroom/6 bath house renting to college student groups only. Within walking distance to the Case Western Reserve Campus, restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
9501 Shakespeare Pky
9501 Shakespeare Parkway, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Look no further than this oversized newly remodeled and updated townhome style which has the best modern kitchen and upscale bathroom around. Move right in. Part of two family side by side property, all separate entryway and basement.
