Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cleveland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Ohio City
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Detroit - Shoreway
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,183
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,009
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
Warehouse District
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
44 Units Available
Civic Center
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
Gateway District
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$840
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
270 Units Available
Playhouse Square
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,448
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,265
1764 sqft
Raise the curtain on a premier residential experience at The Lumen in the heart of the vibrant Playhouse Square district in downtown Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Gateway District
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1205 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 10:59am
11 Units Available
Gateway District
The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Facetime tours available! Welcome to the warmth and modern luxury of The Schofield Residences. Designed and built by Levi T.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:39am
4 Units Available
Downtown
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1131 sqft
The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
81 Units Available
Gateway District
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1092 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
8 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 8 at 02:12pm
11 Units Available
Gateway District
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,730
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1871 sqft
Stunning interiors with views of the Cleveland skyline. Large windows, jetted tub and spacious floor plans. Just minutes from the lake, Downtown Cleveland and the business district.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 02:15pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:40am
1 Unit Available
Warehouse District
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Worthington Yards in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Gateway District
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live A Level Above…Enjoy premier lifestyle living at The Garfield. From the stylish design of your home to the amazing amenities and resident services, The Garfield delivers A Level Above the highest expectations.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Gateway District
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1623 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$696
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 7 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Tremont
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
636 sqft
Located in Tremont, the Wagner Awning building was built in 1895 and had continuously served as s sewing factory, manufacturing everything from tents for American soldiers to awnings for Clevelands biggest buildings until 2015.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cleveland, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cleveland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

