3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 PM
135 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Detroit - Shoreway
9 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,291
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1387 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
5 Units Available
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Warehouse District
48 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
$
Gateway District
16 Units Available
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1623 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Playhouse Square
285 Units Available
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$6,265
1764 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
13818 Melzer Avenue
13818 Melzer Avenue, Cleveland, OH
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clark - Fulton
1 Unit Available
3284 west 23rd
3284 West 23rd Place, Cleveland, OH
Beautiful Single Family Home For Rent - Wonderfully spacious 4 bedroom 2 full bath home available! With a loft area and 1st floor laundry, this huge home has something for everyone.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lee - Miles
1 Unit Available
16124 Harvard
16124 Harvard Avenue East, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1150 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home For Rent - This Large 3 bedroom home is Move in Ready. A huge back yard with plenty of space to make your own.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudell
1 Unit Available
3139 West Blvd A
3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853 Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Boulevard
1 Unit Available
10608 Dale Avenue
10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
1781 West 47th Street
1781 West 47th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2270 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large Ohio City home for rent - Property Id: 33818 Beautiful, cheerful home located in prime Ohio City location! Situated on a tree-lined street, this 3-bedroom move-in ready home features attractive & well-maintained front yard,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18104 Fairville Ave
18104 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
18104 Fairville Ave., Cleveland - Beautifully rehabbed 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with French doors opening out to spacious backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828812)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
7200 ivy ave Down
7200 Ivy Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
Unit Down Available 06/15/20 3bedroom - Property Id: 291560 3 bedroom down Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291560 Property Id 291560 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824620)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broadway
1 Unit Available
7723 Spafford Rd.
7723 Spafford Road, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1538 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 1 bath in the Broadway/Slavic Village area! - Recent and current renovated single family home in the historic Broadway/Slavic Village. New hard wood floors, paint, drywall and bathrooms completely redone.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corlett
1 Unit Available
3918 E 147th St.
3918 East 147th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$947
1680 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
3903 Bailey Ave Back
3903 Bailey Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Bailey back house. Single - Property Id: 279365 COMING SOON..... Large, newly renovated single family house on Bailey ave in the heart of Ohio City. Everything in the house is new.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
2094 W 34th Pl
2094 West 34th Place, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
2094 W 34th pl - Property Id: 263345 COMING SOON.....Newly renovated, single family home in Ohio City Everything will be brand new 3 beds, 1 bath Heart of Ohio city Open floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
3646 Bailey Ave
3646 Bailey Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Bailey Furnished Airbnb Rental - Property Id: 257810 3 bed, 1 bath single family house Completely renovated Granite countertops Fully furnished 3 queen beds In suite washer and dryer All utilities included Fenced in yard In the heart of Ohio
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
2828 York Ave
2828 York Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
York Furnished Short Term AirBnb - Property Id: 254496 Completely renovated, FURNISHED single family home in the heart of Ohio City.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
5315 Blanche Ave
5315 Blanche Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
910 sqft
A Gentile Property - 5315 Blanche Ave - SPECIAL OFFER! Get $200 off 2nd month's rent.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooklyn - Centre
1 Unit Available
2212 Selzer Ave
2212 Selzer Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Come see this nice 4 bedroom colonial and make it your home today.
