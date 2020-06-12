127 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
5 Units Available
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1004 sqft
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:40am
Downtown
5 Units Available
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:18am
Gateway District
6 Units Available
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1230 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Civic Center
35 Units Available
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
$
University Circle
9 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Warehouse District
28 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Warehouse District
48 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1227 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Detroit - Shoreway
7 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1114 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Euclid - Green
17 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gateway District
49 Units Available
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 17 at 02:29pm
$
Tremont
5 Units Available
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 02:08pm
$
Downtown
3 Units Available
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Buckeye - Shaker
13 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Playhouse Square
285 Units Available
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1194 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Buckeye - Shaker
4 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$752
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Hough
12 Units Available
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
Gateway District
16 Units Available
Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huron Square in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 02:22pm
Gateway District
9 Units Available
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1871 sqft
Stunning interiors with views of the Cleveland skyline. Large windows, jetted tub and spacious floor plans. Just minutes from the lake, Downtown Cleveland and the business district.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 8 at 02:49pm
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
3 Units Available
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1241 sqft
Mueller Lofts is the historic restoration of the 1922 Mueller Electric Building from an electric parts factory into 51 modern apartments with character.
