1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
120 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Hough
12 Units Available
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
$
Gateway District
81 Units Available
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,225
632 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Gateway District
37 Units Available
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
713 sqft
Live A Level Above…Enjoy premier lifestyle living at The Garfield. From the stylish design of your home to the amazing amenities and resident services, The Garfield delivers A Level Above the highest expectations.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 8 at 02:48pm
Tremont
2 Units Available
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
The Fairmont Creamery offers a variety of units ranging from efficient studios to spacious two bedrooms. Every unit features large windows, historic elements like concrete beams and exposed, yellow-glazed brick, and modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:18am
Gateway District
6 Units Available
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hough
8 Units Available
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
585 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! Located in Cleveland’s vibrant Glenville neighborhood, Glenville CircleNorth is at the center of everything.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
University Circle
16 Units Available
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 02:08pm
$
Downtown
3 Units Available
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$804
662 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Playhouse Square
285 Units Available
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,448
712 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
5 Units Available
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
648 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 8 at 02:49pm
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
3 Units Available
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,400
668 sqft
Mueller Lofts is the historic restoration of the 1922 Mueller Electric Building from an electric parts factory into 51 modern apartments with character.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 02:19pm
Tremont
3 Units Available
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
636 sqft
Located in Tremont, the Wagner Awning building was built in 1895 and had continuously served as s sewing factory, manufacturing everything from tents for American soldiers to awnings for Clevelands biggest buildings until 2015.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lee - Miles
1 Unit Available
4404 E. 156th St. Down
4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
790 sqft
One Bedroom Down Unit - Lee-Miles - Property Id: 156099 Recently renovated 1 bedroom & bathroom, living room and dining room lower unit. Unit will be available to rent June 1, 2020.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
8302 Lake Ave Unit #15
8302 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Efficiency Apartment near Edgewater Beach - Property Id: 297874 Beautifully renovated efficiency unit in complex in walking distance from beautiful Edgewater Beach.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
1239 W 67th St 3
1239 West 67th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
W 67th studio - Property Id: 200732 COMING SOON..... Newly renovated, studio apartment in the heart of Gordon square. Gutted all the way down to the studs. New windows, drywall, flooring, kitchen, bath, light fixtures and plumbing.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
336 Eddy
336 Eddy Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Come and see! Welcome home! Enjoy this nicely remodeled unit. Modern colors and updates with new carpeting, flooring and paint. Appliances included. Located near public transportation and local shopping. Move in ready and waiting for you.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Broadway
1 Unit Available
5504 Linton Ave
5504 Linton Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Vinyl sided 4 unit apartments, with 1 1 Bed left for rent. Separate gas and electric meters. 4 furnaces. Storage lockers in basement and open storage in full attic. $30 application fee.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
4221 Whitman Ave
4221 Whitman Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
Great Ohio City location near Lorain Ave fun-spots and close to Gordon Square/ Detroit Shoreway and Ohio City W 25th corridor. Also convenient highway access points. Classic spaces featuring original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
University Circle
1 Unit Available
2043 Random Rd
2043 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1086 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Amazing loft style condo unit in old schoolhouse. A must see property in the heart of Little Italy.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Campus District
1 Unit Available
2404 Prospect Rd
2404 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
780 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold@gmail.com. with any questions or offers.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Glenville
1 Unit Available
9402 Pierpont Avenue - 3rd Floor
9402 Pierpont Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
450 sqft
Spacious, Clean 1 Bedroom Duplex in the Mount Pleasant Neighborhood of Cleveland (3rd Floor) - Newly painted unit along with newly conditioned hardwood floors - Kitchen includes new stove and refrigerator - Good size bedroom - Off Street Parking -
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
The Flats
1 Unit Available
1237 Washington Avenue - 1
1237 Washington Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1065 sqft
Contemporary 1 bedroom, 1 bath Corner Stonebridge Condo on West Bank Of Flats.
