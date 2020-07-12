/
136 Apartments for rent in Tremont, Cleveland, OH
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 7 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
636 sqft
Located in Tremont, the Wagner Awning building was built in 1895 and had continuously served as s sewing factory, manufacturing everything from tents for American soldiers to awnings for Clevelands biggest buildings until 2015.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 17 at 02:29pm
$
5 Units Available
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,150
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 8 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fairmont Creamery offers a variety of units ranging from efficient studios to spacious two bedrooms. Every unit features large windows, historic elements like concrete beams and exposed, yellow-glazed brick, and modern amenities.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 Rowley Ave
1222 Rowley Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1168 sqft
Totally renovated single-family home - Welcome to your new home, Be the first tenants in this totally renovated single-family home, With a brand new roof, brand new plumbing, brand new electric, brand new A/C!!!! 3 beautiful bedrooms and 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1620 Branch Ave
1620 Branch Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1070 sqft
RARE find in Tremont! Large 2 bedroom with garage parking and extra street parking for your guests (located at end of cul-de-sac). Available August 1st.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Starkweather Ave
1013 Starkweather Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1013 Starkweather Ave in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3024 W 11th St Up
3024 West 11th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
West 11th up unit. - Property Id: 311083 Recently renovated, 2 bedroom, 1 bath up unit in south Tremont. Great location minutes from the heart of Tremont, Ohio city and downtown. New, white shaker cabinets with quartz countertops.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
711 University Road
711 University Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2156 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Cleveland.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2104 West 10th St
2104 West 10th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to Tremont Living! This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is right in the heart of all the fun, in one of Cleveland's most historic neighborhoods.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2119 West 7th St
2119 West 7th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Welcome to Tremont! This home offers views of downtown, a block from the new Towpath, and in the heart of all the top Tremont fun! This is a 2 bedroom, plus an extra space on the top floor for additional living or added bedroom! There is a gated
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
907 Fruit Ave
907 Fruit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Upstairs-Double 2 family - Property Id: 318563 Beautiful double house with new carpeting being put in living room & dining room. New kitchen counter being put in with newer stove.
Results within 1 mile of Tremont
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
$
44 Units Available
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$840
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
270 Units Available
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,448
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,265
1764 sqft
Raise the curtain on a premier residential experience at The Lumen in the heart of the vibrant Playhouse Square district in downtown Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1205 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 10:59am
11 Units Available
The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Facetime tours available! Welcome to the warmth and modern luxury of The Schofield Residences. Designed and built by Levi T.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:39am
4 Units Available
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1131 sqft
The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
81 Units Available
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1092 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 8 at 02:12pm
11 Units Available
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,730
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1871 sqft
Stunning interiors with views of the Cleveland skyline. Large windows, jetted tub and spacious floor plans. Just minutes from the lake, Downtown Cleveland and the business district.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 02:15pm
$
3 Units Available
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 10:40am
1 Unit Available
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Worthington Yards in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live A Level Above…Enjoy premier lifestyle living at The Garfield. From the stylish design of your home to the amazing amenities and resident services, The Garfield delivers A Level Above the highest expectations.
