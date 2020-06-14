Apartment List
140 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cleveland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$758
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Warehouse District
28 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Gateway District
49 Units Available
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$850
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
5 Units Available
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Euclid - Green
17 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Warehouse District
47 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Gateway District
17 Units Available
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1623 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:27pm
University Circle
6 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:40am
Downtown
5 Units Available
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:18am
Gateway District
6 Units Available
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1230 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 02:22pm
Gateway District
9 Units Available
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,765
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1871 sqft
Stunning interiors with views of the Cleveland skyline. Large windows, jetted tub and spacious floor plans. Just minutes from the lake, Downtown Cleveland and the business district.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1100 sqft
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 02:08pm
$
Downtown
3 Units Available
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
University Circle
7 Units Available
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Gateway District
81 Units Available
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1092 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Gateway District
37 Units Available
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live A Level Above…Enjoy premier lifestyle living at The Garfield. From the stylish design of your home to the amazing amenities and resident services, The Garfield delivers A Level Above the highest expectations.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 8 at 02:49pm
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
3 Units Available
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1241 sqft
Mueller Lofts is the historic restoration of the 1922 Mueller Electric Building from an electric parts factory into 51 modern apartments with character.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hough
8 Units Available
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
897 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! Located in Cleveland’s vibrant Glenville neighborhood, Glenville CircleNorth is at the center of everything.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 9 at 02:10pm
$
Avenue District
3 Units Available
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cleveland, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cleveland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

