Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:08 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, Cleveland, OH
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1330 West 89th St
1330 West 89th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
2257 sqft
2 bedroom pristine rental in a sought after area has become available. Side by side. Recently remodeled and ready for a new tenant. Send an e-mail or call Lister- Steve Baird neorealestategroup@gmail.com or 1440 299-7626.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1456 West 107th Street - 2
1456 West 107th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
550 sqft
Welcome to The Aura Apartments! This is truly a unique apartment living community. Now under new ownership and management. Available is a 1 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled apartment! Tenant only pays electric! Laundry room is located onsite.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9411 Detroit Ave
9411 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room & Fresh paint. Eat-in kitchen with new fixtures Convenient location. Don't miss this one!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1586 Winchester Ave
1586 Winchester Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1632 sqft
For rent is this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Lakewood close to dining, entertainment and public transportation. Laundry available on site and includes the second and third floor living space of this home.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12520 Edgewater Dr
12520 Edgewater Drive, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewood Gold Coast living at its finest!! Enjoy lake views in this completely updated and renovated condo that is move in ready!!! New kitchen appliances, light fixtures, updated bath with neutral colors throughout! Ample storage space with huge
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)
1438 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Charming 2bd/1b - Great Lakewood Side by Side - Property Id: 126251 *WE WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON TUESDAY 7/7 FROM 5:30-6:30 PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7539 Father Frascati - 1
7539 Father Frascati Dr, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2300 sqft
THE Edgewater Luxury Collection of Battery Park! This stunning townhome which features soaring lake and city views in an amazing location.
1 of 7
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
12810 Detroit Ave
12810 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Looking for a large 1 bedroom apartment in Lakewood short distance to everything. This apartment is close to bus line, shopping, city buildings and more. Building offers residents with off street parking, on site coin washer and dryers for use.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1341 West 65th Street - down, Down
1341 W 65th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
900 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, (Downstairs Unit) is available in Cleveland's desirable Gordon Square Arts District.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12700 Lake Ave
12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
Beautiful & prestigious high rise condo on Lake Erie with both Lake and Downtown views! Two bedroom, 2 full bath on the 4th floor.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1239 W 67th St 3
1239 West 67th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
W 67th studio - Property Id: 200732 COMING SOON..... Newly renovated, studio apartment in the heart of Gordon square. Gutted all the way down to the studs. New windows, drywall, flooring, kitchen, bath, light fixtures and plumbing.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2136 W100 St
2136 W 100th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1366 sqft
- (RLNE5925746)
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
41 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
$
44 Units Available
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
44 Units Available
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$840
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,183
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
270 Units Available
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,448
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,265
1764 sqft
Raise the curtain on a premier residential experience at The Lumen in the heart of the vibrant Playhouse Square district in downtown Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1205 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 10:59am
11 Units Available
The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Facetime tours available! Welcome to the warmth and modern luxury of The Schofield Residences. Designed and built by Levi T.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
$
81 Units Available
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1092 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
