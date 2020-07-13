Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

66 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH with pool

Last updated July 13
44 Units Available
Gateway District
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$840
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Detroit - Shoreway
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,009
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Last updated July 13
$
270 Units Available
Playhouse Square
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,448
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,265
1764 sqft
Raise the curtain on a premier residential experience at The Lumen in the heart of the vibrant Playhouse Square district in downtown Cleveland.
Last updated July 13
$
81 Units Available
Gateway District
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1092 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Ohio City
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Last updated July 8
11 Units Available
Gateway District
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,730
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1871 sqft
Stunning interiors with views of the Cleveland skyline. Large windows, jetted tub and spacious floor plans. Just minutes from the lake, Downtown Cleveland and the business district.
Last updated July 13
2 Units Available
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Last updated July 13
32 Units Available
Gateway District
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live A Level Above…Enjoy premier lifestyle living at The Garfield. From the stylish design of your home to the amazing amenities and resident services, The Garfield delivers A Level Above the highest expectations.
Last updated July 13
15 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated July 13
$
4 Units Available
Avenue District
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
Last updated July 13
$
5 Units Available
University Circle
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
4404 E. 156th St UP
4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$735
700 sqft
Two Bedroom Unit-Up - Property Id: 64327 This is a recently renovated 2 bedroom upper unit. Unit will be available to rent Jun 1, 2020. This home is a few blocks from the new JFK High School and Whitney M Young Gifted and Talented School .

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Hough
1911 East 73rd St
1911 East 73rd Street, Cleveland, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6933 sqft
Custom Built Home. Custom high-end wood flooring, 5 bedrooms with in-suite baths. Enter the chef's dream kitchen with breakfast bar, granite island, double ovens, and built-in wine cooler.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland
Last updated July 13
42 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Last updated July 13
$
47 Units Available
Parma
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Onaway
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Absolutely lives like a single family home. Beautifully Updated.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Lomond
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2167 Olive Ave
2167 Olive Avenue, Lakewood, OH
8 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
Nicely Appointed 2nd Flr Unit to Rent on Westend of LKWD* Offering 4 Bdrms & 2 Full Bths w/ Finished 3rd Frl Inc* The Main area offers an Updated Kitchen w/ Newer Cabinetry/Counters, Newer SS Appl's, Ceramic Flrng & Pantry* It extends into a Lg

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Onaway
3266 Aberdeen Rd
3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1835 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sussex
19825 Winslow Rd
19825 Winslow Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
678 sqft
Remodeled third floor unit in eastern Shaker. New paint, carpet, kitchenette and refreshed bathroom. The unit has all new windows and two new window unit air conditioners. The kitchenette has an apartment size refrigerator with freezer.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
12520 Edgewater Dr
12520 Edgewater Drive, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewood Gold Coast living at its finest!! Enjoy lake views in this completely updated and renovated condo that is move in ready!!! New kitchen appliances, light fixtures, updated bath with neutral colors throughout! Ample storage space with huge

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Bratenahl
10 East Hanna Ln South
10 E Hanna Ln, Bratenahl, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1672 sqft
Intriguing opportunity for one privileged family to live in an exceptional noted neighborhood of Bratenahl. Second floor caretaker's quarters in restored carriage house of the Hanna Estate. Access to private courtyard through original stalls.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2165 Glenbury Ave
2165 Glenbury Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
VERY Nice 1st Floor Unit! Character, Space, in Excellent Condition and a Very Convenient & Desirable Location in Western Lakewood.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
12700 Lake Ave
12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
Beautiful & prestigious high rise condo on Lake Erie with both Lake and Downtown views! Two bedroom, 2 full bath on the 4th floor.

July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report. Cleveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cleveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cleveland rent trends were flat over the past month

Cleveland rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cleveland stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $781 for a two-bedroom. Cleveland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cleveland over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Ohio for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Youngstown, where a two-bedroom goes for $726, is the only other major city besides Cleveland to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Cleveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Cleveland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cleveland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cleveland's median two-bedroom rent of $781 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cleveland fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cleveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Cleveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cleveland
    $630
    $780
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Lorain
    $610
    $760
    0.1%
    3.2%
    Elyria
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.1%
    Lakewood
    $620
    $770
    -0.5%
    -5%
    Euclid
    $660
    $820
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Westlake
    $960
    $1,190
    0
    2.3%
    North Olmsted
    $880
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Willoughby
    $740
    $920
    0
    0
    Painesville
    $700
    $870
    0
    1.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

