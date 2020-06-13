/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:52 AM
23 Cheap Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
336 Eddy
336 Eddy Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and see! Welcome home! Enjoy this nicely remodeled unit. Modern colors and updates with new carpeting, flooring and paint. Appliances included. Located near public transportation and local shopping. Move in ready and waiting for you.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Broadway
1 Unit Available
5504 Linton Ave
5504 Linton Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Vinyl sided 4 unit apartments, with 1 1 Bed left for rent. Separate gas and electric meters. 4 furnaces. Storage lockers in basement and open storage in full attic. $30 application fee.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
448 East 148th St
448 East 148th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1002 sqft
448 E 148th St. - DN, Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath DN unit of 2 family home $625 rent / $625 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK under 20 lbs with pet screening and pet fee. Some breeds restricted.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
3811 John Ave
3811 John Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$635
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Remodeled studio in Ohio City. New flooring throughout, Stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathroom. Features great green space. Large living space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
8302 Lake Ave Unit #15
8302 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Efficiency Apartment near Edgewater Beach - Property Id: 297874 Beautifully renovated efficiency unit in complex in walking distance from beautiful Edgewater Beach.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Collinwood
1 Unit Available
1417 E 175Th St Up
1417 East 175th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5805482)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Collinwood
1 Unit Available
700 E 160Th St Dw
700 East 160th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
884 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5746195)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Glenville
1 Unit Available
9402 Pierpont Avenue - 3rd Floor
9402 Pierpont Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, Clean 1 Bedroom Duplex in the Mount Pleasant Neighborhood of Cleveland (3rd Floor) - Newly painted unit along with newly conditioned hardwood floors - Kitchen includes new stove and refrigerator - Good size bedroom - Off Street Parking -
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
819 Lakeview Road - 2
819 Lakeview Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$500
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 819 Lakeview Road - 2 in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
711 East 117th Street
711 E 117th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
852 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom. 1 bathroom apartment located in the forest hills neighborhood. This uper floor unit is available for qualified applicants. Rent is $600 and a $600 security deposit upon lease signing.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Hough
1 Unit Available
1318 East 85th Street - 1
1318 East 85th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$495
1240 sqft
$250 MOVE-IN CASH BONUS!! Recently Renovated Unit, more work is being done to in the near future to improve so you'll be getting a great deal! Please call 216-243-0034 to inquire about a viewing.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
13408 Svec Avenue - 2
13408 Svec Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Multi-home ready for move in. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.com application is free to fill out, once completed we will contact you for further processing.
1 of 12
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
563 E 118
563 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Spacious 1BR apartment with porches - Property Id: 104393 Renovated large 1BR/1BA units available. Close to downtown and highways. On bus lane. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Glenville
1 Unit Available
656 East 106th Street
656 East 106th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
850 sqft
Spacious unit with living room, dining room , and bedroom all with more than enough space to stretch out in there is also onsite laundry this is a real must see Very well maintained brick and vinyl 4 unit building.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Cleveland
44 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Edge
4 Units Available
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
South Broadway
1 Unit Available
4412 Alpha Avenue
4412 Alpha Avenue, Newburgh Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
949 sqft
To schedule a showing , click the link belwo https://homes.rently.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
13346 Madison Avenue 4
13346 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Cozy studio apartment in the heart of Lakewood - Property Id: 298543 This property is a studio apartment located on the second floor of the building featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Cleveland
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
Executive Club
3434 E Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Executive Club! We are 72 garden style apartments right across from Eton Village and part of the Orange Village school district! Please visit our website, executiveclubapt.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 6 at 04:16pm
Lakewood
7 Units Available
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
525 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodmere
2 Units Available
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
Studio
$595
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
738 sqft
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Results within 10 miles of Cleveland
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11635 Ravenna Rd
11635 Ravenna Rd, Twinsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Impeccably neat and clean single level leaving in Twinsburg. Fresh paint and flooring. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, in-unit laundry, large grassy common area and lots of parking. Owner pays Electric, Gas, Water and Sewer
Similar Pages
Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 BedroomsCleveland 2 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCleveland 3 BedroomsCleveland 3 BedroomsCleveland Accessible ApartmentsCleveland Apartments under $600Cleveland Apartments under $700Cleveland Apartments under $800
Cleveland Apartments with BalconyCleveland Apartments with BalconyCleveland Apartments with GarageCleveland Apartments with GarageCleveland Apartments with GymCleveland Apartments with GymCleveland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCleveland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCleveland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Apartments with Pool
Cleveland Apartments with Washer-DryerCleveland Apartments with Washer-DryerCleveland Cheap PlacesCleveland Dog Friendly ApartmentsCleveland Dog Friendly ApartmentsCleveland Furnished ApartmentsCleveland Furnished ApartmentsCleveland Luxury PlacesCleveland Pet Friendly PlacesCleveland Pet Friendly PlacesCleveland Studio ApartmentsCleveland Studio Apartments