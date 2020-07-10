127 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
39 Units Available
Warehouse District
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Gateway District
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1205 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 10:59am
11 Units Available
Gateway District
The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Facetime tours available! Welcome to the warmth and modern luxury of The Schofield Residences. Designed and built by Levi T.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
$
44 Units Available
Civic Center
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Ohio City
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
8 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 8 at 02:12pm
11 Units Available
Gateway District
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,730
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1871 sqft
Stunning interiors with views of the Cleveland skyline. Large windows, jetted tub and spacious floor plans. Just minutes from the lake, Downtown Cleveland and the business district.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 02:15pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:40am
1 Unit Available
Warehouse District
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Worthington Yards in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:39am
4 Units Available
Downtown
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1131 sqft
The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
33 Units Available
Gateway District
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live A Level Above…Enjoy premier lifestyle living at The Garfield. From the stylish design of your home to the amazing amenities and resident services, The Garfield delivers A Level Above the highest expectations.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
17 Units Available
Gateway District
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1623 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 02:06pm
$
4 Units Available
Avenue District
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
Warehouse District
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Gateway District
Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huron Square in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 08:08pm
4 Units Available
Ohio City
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
Guernsey Apartments 2836 Franklin Blvd, at the corner of 29th and Franklin Blvd in Hingetown. Guernsey was built in 1904 and has been completely renovated.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
$
81 Units Available
Gateway District
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1092 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
University Circle
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 02:18pm
4 Units Available
University Circle
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten

July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report. Cleveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cleveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report. Cleveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cleveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cleveland rent trends were flat over the past month

Cleveland rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cleveland stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $781 for a two-bedroom. Cleveland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cleveland over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Ohio for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Youngstown, where a two-bedroom goes for $726, is the only other major city besides Cleveland to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Cleveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Cleveland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cleveland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cleveland's median two-bedroom rent of $781 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cleveland fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cleveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Cleveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cleveland
    $630
    $780
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Lorain
    $610
    $760
    0.1%
    3.2%
    Elyria
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.1%
    Lakewood
    $620
    $770
    -0.5%
    -5%
    Euclid
    $660
    $820
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Westlake
    $960
    $1,190
    0
    2.3%
    North Olmsted
    $880
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Willoughby
    $740
    $920
    0
    0
    Painesville
    $700
    $870
    0
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

