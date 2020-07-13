Iconic Living at The 9

Amenities
WINNER OF THE 2016, 2017 & 2019 BEST APARTMENT COMPLEX by Cleveland Scene! The most iconic address in downtown living is located in the vibrant Gateway District in Downtown Cleveland and features Sky, Luxury & Boutique 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Each apartment at The 9 features: granite counter-tops, eat-in kitchens, gas cooking, custom cabinetry, walk-in closets, BOSCH stainless steel appliances, in-suite washer & dryer and spectacular views of the Downtown city skyline. Resident privileges include easy access to Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, restaurant outlets, social lounges, theater, dog park, fitness center, Pilates studio, cardio kickboxing studio, 24/7 front desk staff, onsite maintenance, room service, housekeeping, package acceptance, dry-cleaning service & onsite grocery store! With favorable Downtown location, The 9 is on the RTA Healthline route, walkable to Progressive Field & Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and near Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve!