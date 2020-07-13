Iconic Living at The 9

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments dog park e-payments guest suite key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community valet service

WINNER OF THE 2016, 2017 & 2019 BEST APARTMENT COMPLEX by Cleveland Scene! The most iconic address in downtown living is located in the vibrant Gateway District in Downtown Cleveland and features Sky, Luxury & Boutique 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Each apartment at The 9 features: granite counter-tops, eat-in kitchens, gas cooking, custom cabinetry, walk-in closets, BOSCH stainless steel appliances, in-suite washer & dryer and spectacular views of the Downtown city skyline. Resident privileges include easy access to Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, restaurant outlets, social lounges, theater, dog park, fitness center, Pilates studio, cardio kickboxing studio, 24/7 front desk staff, onsite maintenance, room service, housekeeping, package acceptance, dry-cleaning service & onsite grocery store! With favorable Downtown location, The 9 is on the RTA Healthline route, walkable to Progressive Field & Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and near Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve!