All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like Iconic Living at The 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
Iconic Living at The 9
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Iconic Living at The 9

2017 E 9th St · (216) 600-1089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Gateway District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44115
Gateway District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit The 9-2107G · Avail. now

$1,730

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit The 9-1708H · Avail. now

$1,765

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit The 9-2108H · Avail. now

$1,765

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit The 9-2403C · Avail. Aug 12

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Unit The 9-2302B · Avail. Sep 9

$3,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1817 sqft

Unit The 9-SKY6 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1993 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Iconic Living at The 9.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
valet service
WINNER OF THE 2016, 2017 & 2019 BEST APARTMENT COMPLEX by Cleveland Scene! The most iconic address in downtown living is located in the vibrant Gateway District in Downtown Cleveland and features Sky, Luxury & Boutique 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Each apartment at The 9 features: granite counter-tops, eat-in kitchens, gas cooking, custom cabinetry, walk-in closets, BOSCH stainless steel appliances, in-suite washer & dryer and spectacular views of the Downtown city skyline. Resident privileges include easy access to Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, restaurant outlets, social lounges, theater, dog park, fitness center, Pilates studio, cardio kickboxing studio, 24/7 front desk staff, onsite maintenance, room service, housekeeping, package acceptance, dry-cleaning service & onsite grocery store! With favorable Downtown location, The 9 is on the RTA Healthline route, walkable to Progressive Field & Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and near Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit Approval
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $350 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit. Breed Restrictions include Pit Bull, American Bull Dog, Rottweiler, German Shepard, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Doberman Pincher, Chow Chow, Presa Canario, Caucasian Ovcharka, Wolf Hybrid, and any other breed considered vicious.
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: $50
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Iconic Living at The 9 have any available units?
Iconic Living at The 9 has 11 units available starting at $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Iconic Living at The 9 have?
Some of Iconic Living at The 9's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Iconic Living at The 9 currently offering any rent specials?
Iconic Living at The 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Iconic Living at The 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, Iconic Living at The 9 is pet friendly.
Does Iconic Living at The 9 offer parking?
Yes, Iconic Living at The 9 offers parking.
Does Iconic Living at The 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Iconic Living at The 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Iconic Living at The 9 have a pool?
Yes, Iconic Living at The 9 has a pool.
Does Iconic Living at The 9 have accessible units?
Yes, Iconic Living at The 9 has accessible units.
Does Iconic Living at The 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Iconic Living at The 9 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Iconic Living at The 9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street
Cleveland, OH 44106
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East
Cleveland, OH 44115
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road
Cleveland, OH 44113
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd
Cleveland, OH 44121
The Hat Factory
1235 West 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave
Cleveland, OH 44113

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity