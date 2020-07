Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator garage parking business center car charging game room internet access lobby media room valet service

The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600. Breathtaking views of Downtown Cleveland, Progressive Field and Lake Erie are available. Apartment amenities include quartz countertops, designer tiled backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, modern light fixtures, plank flooring, in-suite washers and dryers, and much more!