ohio city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 PM
123 Apartments for rent in Ohio City, Cleveland, OH
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Last updated July 9 at 08:08pm
4 Units Available
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
Guernsey Apartments 2836 Franklin Blvd, at the corner of 29th and Franklin Blvd in Hingetown. Guernsey was built in 1904 and has been completely renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
4203 Clinton Ave
4203 Clinton Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1931 sqft
World class urban townhomes to match any, right here in Cleveland. Urban yet private and secure, historic and yet rich in modern features. The townhomes share a "French Courtyard" modeled after the castle gardens along the Loire River.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3823 John Ave
3823 John Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Completely renovated, spacious rental unit in the heart of Ohio City. All new everything... hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen, bath with high end ceramic and marble finishes...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2177 W 31st .
2177 West 31st Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1756 sqft
2177 W 31st St., Cleveland - Completely rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home Ohio City! Updated kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted interior and updated flooring. (RLNE3188721)
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
4309 Lorain Ave
4309 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
Welcome to 4309 Lorain Avenue, an incredibly unique 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Ohio City. With a 2,200 sqft open floorplan, 20 ft ceilings, and tons of natural light, you won't find another space quite like this.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
2116 West 32nd Street
2116 West 32nd Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit has just been updated. This unit has a limited special leasing offer of $500 for the first months and then $1000 for the lease term! New flooring, updated bath and fresh paint throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
4318 Orchard Ave
4318 Orchard Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1176 sqft
Welcome home to 4318 Orchard Avenue in highly sought after Ohio City! Traditional old charm meets modern updates. Beautiful exposed brick accents.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3002 Franklin Blvd
3002 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available in Mid September! Live, work AND play in this incredible pad in the Hingetown neighborhood of Ohio City. Nestled in just footsteps from Rising Star Coffee, CLE Museum of Art's Transformer Station, JukeBox and the future Church and State.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3915 John Ave
3915 John Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated One Bedroom, One Bathroom in Ohio City! Appliances included. Laundry available in basement. Unit is updated and clean. Off street parking available. Private entrance. 12 month lease with one month security deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2094 W 34th Pl
2094 West 34th Place, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
2094 W 34th pl - Property Id: 263345 OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2pm Everything will be brand new 3 beds, 1 bath Heart of Ohio city Open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Ohio City
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
44 Units Available
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
41 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,183
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:40am
1 Unit Available
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Worthington Yards in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
33 Units Available
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live A Level Above…Enjoy premier lifestyle living at The Garfield. From the stylish design of your home to the amazing amenities and resident services, The Garfield delivers A Level Above the highest expectations.
Verified
Last updated July 7 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
636 sqft
Located in Tremont, the Wagner Awning building was built in 1895 and had continuously served as s sewing factory, manufacturing everything from tents for American soldiers to awnings for Clevelands biggest buildings until 2015.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Verified
Last updated May 17 at 02:29pm
5 Units Available
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,150
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Verified
Last updated July 8 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fairmont Creamery offers a variety of units ranging from efficient studios to spacious two bedrooms. Every unit features large windows, historic elements like concrete beams and exposed, yellow-glazed brick, and modern amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:06pm
2 Units Available
The Hat Factory
1235 West 6th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
923 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Hat Factory in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 Rowley Ave
1222 Rowley Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1168 sqft
Totally renovated single-family home - Welcome to your new home, Be the first tenants in this totally renovated single-family home, With a brand new roof, brand new plumbing, brand new electric, brand new A/C!!!! 3 beautiful bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3198 West 50th St
3198 West 50th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedroom home available is ready to accept a new tenant. 2 car garage This rental will not last. Call today for your appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1620 Branch Ave
1620 Branch Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1070 sqft
RARE find in Tremont! Large 2 bedroom with garage parking and extra street parking for your guests (located at end of cul-de-sac). Available August 1st.
