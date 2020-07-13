Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

121 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH

Last updated July 3 at 02:16pm
3 Units Available
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1241 sqft
Mueller Lofts is the historic restoration of the 1922 Mueller Electric Building from an electric parts factory into 51 modern apartments with character.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Last updated July 10 at 02:06pm
4 Units Available
Avenue District
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
13 Units Available
Gateway District
Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huron Square in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Edgewater
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Last updated July 9 at 08:08pm
4 Units Available
Ohio City
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
Guernsey Apartments 2836 Franklin Blvd, at the corner of 29th and Franklin Blvd in Hingetown. Guernsey was built in 1904 and has been completely renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
University Circle
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Last updated July 12 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
University Circle
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
University Circle
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hough
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
897 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! Located in Cleveland’s vibrant Glenville neighborhood, Glenville CircleNorth is at the center of everything.
Last updated July 13 at 05:20am
4 Units Available
Gateway District
The Ivory on Euclid
1030 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1185 sqft
Facetime tours available! 1&2 BEDROOM SUITES A modernized Cleveland heirloom in the historic Euclid and Ninth business epicenter. Just a stone’s throw away from the nation’s second largest theatre district.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
4 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Last updated May 17 at 02:29pm
5 Units Available
Tremont
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,150
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Last updated July 8 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Tremont
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fairmont Creamery offers a variety of units ranging from efficient studios to spacious two bedrooms. Every unit features large windows, historic elements like concrete beams and exposed, yellow-glazed brick, and modern amenities.
Last updated July 9 at 02:15pm
3 Units Available
Downtown
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Union - Miles Park
10319 Avon Ave
10319 Avon Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
935 sqft
10319 Avon, Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath Single Family Home! $700 rent / $700 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Corlett
13512 Edgewood Ave
13512 Edgewood Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1248 sqft
13512 Edgewood Ave, Cleveland - Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $795 rent / $795 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
3620 West 129th St
3620 West 129th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1260 sqft
3620 W 129th St, Cleveland, OH 44111 -- Lovely & cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
4312 East 162nd St
4312 East 162nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$835
1224 sqft
4312 E 162, Cleveland - 3 bed, 1 bath home! CMHA APPROVED! $835 rent / $835 deposit $25 application fee per adult CMHA OKAY with a 3 bedroom voucher (must be prepared with moving packet & at least 1/2 of deposit at deposit signing) NO SMOKING 1-2

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Detroit - Shoreway
1362 West 59th St
1362 West 59th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Gordon Square 2-family rental home built in 1900 in a thriving, vibrant, diverse and walkable neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
West Boulevard
3594 West 102 Street
3594 West 102nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1081 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2072385?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Cozy updated 3BD home on Cleveland's West side. Updated Kitchen with Eat-in Area. Newly painted! New neutral carpet.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
16225 Kollin Avenue
16225 Kollin Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$840
864 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2066745?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Cozy 3 bedroom home. Updated kitchen with lovely wood flooring. Opens up to dining room and living room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
17006 Holly Hill Drive
17006 Holly Hill Drive, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1951831?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Fresh and updated this home has Kitchen with eat-in area. New Carpet throughout! Living Room.

July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report. Cleveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cleveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cleveland rent trends were flat over the past month

Cleveland rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cleveland stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $781 for a two-bedroom. Cleveland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cleveland over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Ohio for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Youngstown, where a two-bedroom goes for $726, is the only other major city besides Cleveland to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Cleveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Cleveland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cleveland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cleveland's median two-bedroom rent of $781 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cleveland fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cleveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Cleveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cleveland
    $630
    $780
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Lorain
    $610
    $760
    0.1%
    3.2%
    Elyria
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.1%
    Lakewood
    $620
    $770
    -0.5%
    -5%
    Euclid
    $660
    $820
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Westlake
    $960
    $1,190
    0
    2.3%
    North Olmsted
    $880
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Willoughby
    $740
    $920
    0
    0
    Painesville
    $700
    $870
    0
    1.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

