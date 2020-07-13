37 Apartments under $700 for rent in Cleveland, OH

AL
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$696
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Edgewater
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Union - Miles Park
10319 Avon Ave
10319 Avon Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
935 sqft
10319 Avon, Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath Single Family Home! $700 rent / $700 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
3569 East 154th St
3569 East 154th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1125 sqft
2 Bedroom Unit Available Now - If you are looking for a downstairs 2 bedroom unit contact us today. This unit is rent ready to call home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899380)

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Clark - Fulton
3318 W 31st Street, Up
3318 West 31st Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3318 W 31st St. (up), Cleveland ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT*** - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit of duplex. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5662350)

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
336 Eddy Road
336 Eddy Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stainless steel appliances, newly renovated with hardwood floors Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/336-eddy-rd-cleveland-oh-44108-usa-unit-7/13f775b6-2c04-4c48-829b-bdf751910e42 (RLNE5912895)

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
8008 Spafford Rd
8008 Spafford Road, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$700
1496 sqft
OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - 8008 Spafford Rd Cleveland, OH 44105 FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 0.13 acres of land and a house 1,496 sq ft for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
5504 Linton Ave
5504 Linton Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Vinyl sided 4 unit apartments, with 1 1 Bed left for rent. Separate gas and electric meters. 4 furnaces. Storage lockers in basement and open storage in full attic. $30 application fee.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Collinwood
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
600 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
9109 Connecticut Ave
9109 Connecticut Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
704 sqft
9109 Connecticut Ave (UP), Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath unit of a 2 family home! $700 rent / $700 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pet 15-20 lbs OK CMHA OK With 2 or 3 bedroom voucher NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
14603 Milverton Road - 401
14603 Milverton Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
PRICE REDUCED: TEMPORARY COVID 19 REDUCTION! Normally $750 Now $700 to help make moving during the pandemic a bit easier. Welcome home to the Onaway Apartments, conveniently close to Shaker Heights and everything Cleveland has to offer.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Buckeye - Shaker
12617 Griffing Avenue - 2
12617 Griffing Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
Newly renovated units in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood! This upstairs unit is Section 8 ready for any interested applicant. All freshly painted, this unit has a really cute and charming kitchen with new wood look vinyl flooring.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Euclid - Green
1830 Reyburn Road - 2
1830 Reyburn Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
985 sqft
This is a very large upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath in the Euclid-Green neighborhood. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a large dining room, and a decorative fireplace in the living room.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Buckeye - Shaker
12702 Griffing Avenue - 1
12702 Griffing Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
Newly renovated units in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood! This downstairs unit is Section 8 ready for any interested applicant. All freshly painted, this unit has a really cute and charming kitchen with new wood look vinyl flooring.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
819 Lakeview Road - 2
819 Lakeview Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$500
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 819 Lakeview Road - 2 in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
1456 West 107th Street - 2
1456 West 107th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
550 sqft
Welcome to The Aura Apartments! This is truly a unique apartment living community. Now under new ownership and management. Available is a 1 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled apartment! Tenant only pays electric! Laundry room is located onsite.

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
563 E 118
563 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Spacious 1BR apartment with porches - Property Id: 104393 Renovated large 1BR/1BA units available. Close to downtown and highways. On bus lane. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Glenville
656 East 106th Street
656 East 106th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
850 sqft
Spacious unit with living room, dining room , and bedroom all with more than enough space to stretch out in there is also onsite laundry this is a real must see Very well maintained brick and vinyl 4 unit building.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Detroit - Shoreway
1464 West 50th St
1464 West 50th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1464 West 50th St in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Rent Report
Cleveland

July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report. Cleveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cleveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cleveland rent trends were flat over the past month

Cleveland rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cleveland stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $781 for a two-bedroom. Cleveland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cleveland over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Ohio for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Youngstown, where a two-bedroom goes for $726, is the only other major city besides Cleveland to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Cleveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Cleveland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cleveland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cleveland's median two-bedroom rent of $781 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cleveland fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cleveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Cleveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cleveland
    $630
    $780
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Lorain
    $610
    $760
    0.1%
    3.2%
    Elyria
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.1%
    Lakewood
    $620
    $770
    -0.5%
    -5%
    Euclid
    $660
    $820
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Westlake
    $960
    $1,190
    0
    2.3%
    North Olmsted
    $880
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Willoughby
    $740
    $920
    0
    0
    Painesville
    $700
    $870
    0
    1.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

