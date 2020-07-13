Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

8 Apartments under $600 for rent in Cleveland, OH

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
5504 Linton Ave
5504 Linton Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Vinyl sided 4 unit apartments, with 1 1 Bed left for rent. Separate gas and electric meters. 4 furnaces. Storage lockers in basement and open storage in full attic. $30 application fee.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Collinwood
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
600 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
819 Lakeview Road - 2
819 Lakeview Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$500
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 819 Lakeview Road - 2 in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
563 E 118
563 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Spacious 1BR apartment with porches - Property Id: 104393 Renovated large 1BR/1BA units available. Close to downtown and highways. On bus lane. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Glenville
656 East 106th Street
656 East 106th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
850 sqft
Spacious unit with living room, dining room , and bedroom all with more than enough space to stretch out in there is also onsite laundry this is a real must see Very well maintained brick and vinyl 4 unit building.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Results within 5 miles of Cleveland
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
Chagrin Place Apartments
3441 West Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chagrin Place Apartments in Woodmere, OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location right down the street from Eton Center where there is shopping and dining choices.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 07:20pm
3 Units Available
Lakewood
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.

July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report. Cleveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cleveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cleveland Rent Report. Cleveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cleveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cleveland rent trends were flat over the past month

Cleveland rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cleveland stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $781 for a two-bedroom. Cleveland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cleveland over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Ohio for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Youngstown, where a two-bedroom goes for $726, is the only other major city besides Cleveland to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Cleveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Cleveland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cleveland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cleveland's median two-bedroom rent of $781 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cleveland fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cleveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Cleveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cleveland
    $630
    $780
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Lorain
    $610
    $760
    0.1%
    3.2%
    Elyria
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.1%
    Lakewood
    $620
    $770
    -0.5%
    -5%
    Euclid
    $660
    $820
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Westlake
    $960
    $1,190
    0
    2.3%
    North Olmsted
    $880
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Willoughby
    $740
    $920
    0
    0
    Painesville
    $700
    $870
    0
    1.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

