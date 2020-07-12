/
124 Apartments for rent in Detroit - Shoreway, Cleveland, OH
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,183
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
1362 West 59th St
1362 West 59th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Gordon Square 2-family rental home built in 1900 in a thriving, vibrant, diverse and walkable neighborhood.
4221 Whitman Ave
4221 Whitman Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
Great Ohio City location near Lorain Ave fun-spots and close to Gordon Square/ Detroit Shoreway and Ohio City W 25th corridor. Also convenient highway access points. Classic spaces featuring original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls.
5800 Detroit Ave
5800 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Large 2bedroom unit available in the heart of Gordon Square. Located above the former Spice Restaurant. The unit has several large open spaces with tons of natural light, a large master bath with walk in shower, jet tub, and double sink.
5808 Detroit Ave
5808 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
Large 2 bedroom rental located in a newly renovated suite above Spice Kitchen in the heart of Gordon Square.
6014 Franklin Blvd
6014 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
6014 Franklin Blvd #2, Cleveland - Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment! $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK (under 15 lbs) with non-refundable pet fee NO SMOKING / NO CMHA 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease
1444 West 50th St
1444 West 50th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1374 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / Kitcustersold@gmail.com with any questions or offers. - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.
7539 Father Frascati - 1
7539 Father Frascati Dr, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2300 sqft
THE Edgewater Luxury Collection of Battery Park! This stunning townhome which features soaring lake and city views in an amazing location.
1341 West 65th Street - down, Down
1341 W 65th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
900 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, (Downstairs Unit) is available in Cleveland's desirable Gordon Square Arts District.
1239 W 67th St 3
1239 West 67th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
W 67th studio - Property Id: 200732 COMING SOON..... Newly renovated, studio apartment in the heart of Gordon square. Gutted all the way down to the studs. New windows, drywall, flooring, kitchen, bath, light fixtures and plumbing.
4409 Franklin Ave
4409 Franklin Blvd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Another Westshore Properties Gem! Ohio City historic row house building! Walk into this beautiful townhouse and be dazzled by the large open floor plan on the first floor with gleaming hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel
1344 West 49th St
1344 W 49th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Large 2 bedroom apartment with Large eat in kitchen, Formal dinning room and large living area. Unit comes with off street parking and washer and dryer hook up in basement. Must see great location.
1464 West 50th St
1464 West 50th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1464 West 50th St in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Detroit - Shoreway
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
Guernsey Apartments 2836 Franklin Blvd, at the corner of 29th and Franklin Blvd in Hingetown. Guernsey was built in 1904 and has been completely renovated.
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
9411 Detroit Ave
9411 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room & Fresh paint. Eat-in kitchen with new fixtures Convenient location. Don't miss this one!
1330 West 89th St
1330 West 89th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
2257 sqft
2 bedroom pristine rental in a sought after area has become available. Side by side. Recently remodeled and ready for a new tenant. Send an e-mail or call Lister- Steve Baird neorealestategroup@gmail.com or 1440 299-7626.
4203 Clinton Ave
4203 Clinton Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1931 sqft
World class urban townhomes to match any, right here in Cleveland. Urban yet private and secure, historic and yet rich in modern features. The townhomes share a "French Courtyard" modeled after the castle gardens along the Loire River.
3198 West 50th St
3198 West 50th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedroom home available is ready to accept a new tenant. 2 car garage This rental will not last. Call today for your appointment.
3823 John Ave
3823 John Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Completely renovated, spacious rental unit in the heart of Ohio City. All new everything... hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen, bath with high end ceramic and marble finishes...
3318 W 31st Street, Up
3318 West 31st Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3318 W 31st St. (up), Cleveland ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT*** - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit of duplex. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5662350)
2177 W 31st .
2177 West 31st Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1756 sqft
2177 W 31st St., Cleveland - Completely rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home Ohio City! Updated kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted interior and updated flooring. (RLNE3188721)
