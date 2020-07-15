/
/
/
SITES
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
59 Apartments For Rent Near JCU
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
50 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
$
44 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,290
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
26 Units Available
University Heights
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
30 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Mercer
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Mercer
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2228 South Taylor Rd
2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
13062 cedar rd
13062 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Three story side by side home.modern kitchen. Wood floors. New windows. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, and full bathroom with tub/shower. 2nd full bath with shower. Finished third floor. 2 rooms with a walk in cedar closet.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
carpet 2019 Side by side 2 family. 4 bedroom. 2 full baths. Central heat. New Windows. Remodeled kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer incl. 2 car garage.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Mercer
22700 Canterbury Ln
22700 Canterbury Lane, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4507 sqft
One year term available. Pets to be determined.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
2586 warrensville center rd - down
2586 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
2 family .2 bedrooms 1 bath, granite counter tops with new cabinets in the remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the basement for each tenant, central air, 2 car garage with automatic opener.Each unit has a sun porch.
1 of 28
Last updated August 16 at 10:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Malvern
2914 Attleboro Rd
2914 Attleboro Road, Shaker Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5407 sqft
Beautiful 5 BR 4.2 BA updated brick Tudor with 5 car heated garage, fenced rear yard and attached heated pool house (31x43). The leaded windows afford natural sunlight and the extensive moldings & beautiful wood floors have been lovingly maintained.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2527 Green Rd
2527 South Green Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Location, location, location. Beautiful updated Ranch home in prime Beachwood area. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 full updated baths (including en-suite in Master).
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
3296 E Fairfax Rd
3296 East Fairfax Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/01/20 Charming totally renovated with sun room! - Property Id: 320112 This is a beautiful property that showcases old world charm with all modern amenities. Very large living/dining/ all seasons sunroom divided by French doors.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Lomond
18401 Chagrin Blvd
18401 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Bexley Park
1743 Beaconwood Ave
1743 Beaconwood Avenue, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
Great rental opportunity! This beautifully updated home is on a low traffic street and has an awesome backyard with a lighted, cascading deck. Slate tile kitchen and master bathroom, stainless appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
26101 Village Ln
26101 Village Lane, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Neat and tidy first floor unit with easy access to back, front & garage parking! Neutral decor with corner fireplace and walk out terrace. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths & in-suite laundry! Available July 15.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
24110 Cedar Rd
24110 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1840 sqft
Beautifully designed cape cod with a beautiful first and second floor, finished basement with bar in the basement, enclosed sun room porch, with spacious back yard and nice party sized back deck.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
3160 Essex Rd
3160 Essex Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1842 sqft
Don't delay... a rental like this one doesn't come around often. This is a very spacious three bedroom colonial in a great neighborhood near Lee Road shopping district.
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OH