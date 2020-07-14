Sign Up
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
Lake West Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM
Check Availability
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue
·
(216) 868-7883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102
Edgewater
Price and availability
VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit LW210 · Avail. Sep 4
$650
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 492 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake West Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee:
$35 per applicant
Deposit:
$545-$1,020 based on credit
Move-in Fees:
$100 Holding Deposit
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
deposit:
$250 per pet
limit:
2
rent:
$40 per pet/month
Parking Details:
Heated Underground Garage Parking $75/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Lake West Apartments have any available units?
Lake West Apartments has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cleveland Rent Report
.
What amenities does Lake West Apartments have?
Some of Lake West Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Lake West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lake West Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake West Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake West Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lake West Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lake West Apartments offers parking.
Does Lake West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake West Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake West Apartments have a pool?
No, Lake West Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lake West Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lake West Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lake West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Lake West Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
