Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
12702 Griffing Avenue - 1
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:17 PM

12702 Griffing Avenue - 1

12702 Griffing Avenue · (234) 901-3932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12702 Griffing Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44120
Buckeye - Shaker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Newly renovated units in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood!
This downstairs unit is Section 8 ready for any interested applicant.

All freshly painted, this unit has a really cute and charming kitchen with new wood look vinyl flooring. The bathroom also has the wood look vinyl flooring. 2 bedrooms and a carpeted living room which leads to the front porch complete this cosy home.
There are washer & dryer hookups in the basement, and off street parking in the rear of the building.
Tenant will supply their own appliances.

Monthly rent is $650 plus gas and electric. Owner pays for water/ sewer/ trash.
A security deposit equal to the first months rent will be required.

Section 8 eligible
No Smoking lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis. If accepted, they will require an additional deposit.

This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.
To see our available listings, schedule a showing, or apply, please visit;
http://southernskyrealtycleveland.managebuilding.com

We adhere to all Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 have any available units?
12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12702 Griffing Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
