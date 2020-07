Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets dishwasher in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments. Centrally located in downtown Cleveland in the Theatre-Gateway District, with nearby parks and a quaint shopping district, our apartments feature beautifully appointed residences and choice amenities that make it one of the most desired addresses in town. Our neighborhood offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, great walk-in closets and generous living spaces. All this, along with amazing views of Progressive Field, set our residences apart.