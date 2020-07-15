All apartments in Cleveland
The Tappan
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

The Tappan

1633 Auburn Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Select Units Receive One Month Free on 13 Month Lease
Location

1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
Tremont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Studio

Unit A1 · Avail. now

$1,150

Studio · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit B4 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit B6 · Avail. now

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

Unit B8 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Tappan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Tappan have any available units?
The Tappan has 5 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Tappan have?
Some of The Tappan's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Tappan currently offering any rent specials?
The Tappan is offering the following rent specials: Select Units Receive One Month Free on 13 Month Lease
Is The Tappan pet-friendly?
Yes, The Tappan is pet friendly.
Does The Tappan offer parking?
Yes, The Tappan offers parking.
Does The Tappan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Tappan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Tappan have a pool?
No, The Tappan does not have a pool.
Does The Tappan have accessible units?
Yes, The Tappan has accessible units.
Does The Tappan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Tappan has units with dishwashers.
