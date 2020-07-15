Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Tappan.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new community.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)