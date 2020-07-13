All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Parkway Manor Apartments

10109 Lake Avenue · (216) 208-5326
Location

10109 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102
Edgewater

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkway Manor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Parkway Manor Apartments, located in the heart of the Edgewater neighborhood in Clevelend! For more information, please visit parkwaymanorapt.com. You can see more photos and fill out an online application!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $545-$1,020 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Heated Underground Garage Parking $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parkway Manor Apartments have any available units?
Parkway Manor Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkway Manor Apartments have?
Some of Parkway Manor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkway Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkway Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkway Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkway Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkway Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkway Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkway Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkway Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkway Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, Parkway Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Parkway Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parkway Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parkway Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkway Manor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

