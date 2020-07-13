Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkway Manor Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Parkway Manor Apartments, located in the heart of the Edgewater neighborhood in Clevelend! For more information, please visit parkwaymanorapt.com. You can see more photos and fill out an online application!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)