Amenities
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide. Your apartment home boasts updated interiors, energy efficient kitchen appliances, and ample closet space. Other perks include an on-site laundry facilities, sparkling in-door pool, gym, 24-hour video surveillance, and nearby public transportation. All throughout our affordable and accommodating community, you will notice the benefits that rate Grandview Pointe above the rest.
Conveniently located along Euclid Avenue, just southeast of the Lakeland Freeway in Cleveland, providing rapid access to Downtown Cleveland and University Circle. The most desirable restaurants, schools, grocery stores and convenient banks are all within a few miles of Grandview Pointe. The downtown area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religio