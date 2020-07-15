All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Grandview Pointe

1939 Green Rd · (216) 820-9777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH 44121
Euclid - Green

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1939100 · Avail. now

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1949503 · Avail. now

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1929106 · Avail. Jul 17

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1929308 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1929705 · Avail. Jul 21

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1929512 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grandview Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
guest suite
internet access
lobby
pool table
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide. Your apartment home boasts updated interiors, energy efficient kitchen appliances, and ample closet space. Other perks include an on-site laundry facilities, sparkling in-door pool, gym, 24-hour video surveillance, and nearby public transportation. All throughout our affordable and accommodating community, you will notice the benefits that rate Grandview Pointe above the rest.

Conveniently located along Euclid Avenue, just southeast of the Lakeland Freeway in Cleveland, providing rapid access to Downtown Cleveland and University Circle. The most desirable restaurants, schools, grocery stores and convenient banks are all within a few miles of Grandview Pointe. The downtown area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grandview Pointe have any available units?
Grandview Pointe has 15 units available starting at $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Grandview Pointe have?
Some of Grandview Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grandview Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Grandview Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grandview Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Grandview Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Grandview Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Grandview Pointe offers parking.
Does Grandview Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grandview Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grandview Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Grandview Pointe has a pool.
Does Grandview Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Grandview Pointe has accessible units.
Does Grandview Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grandview Pointe has units with dishwashers.
