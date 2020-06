Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage valet service

LEASE ASSIGNMENT! Extra large luxury FLEX 2 bedrooms! Featuring a full time concierge, laundry room, and valet services, this fantastic apartment is in one of the neighborhoods best buildings. The apartment is renovated w/ dishwasher, marble bathroom, and has 2 gigantic king bedrooms. Combined with extra closet space, an open view with extra sunlight, this is the best deal of the fall!