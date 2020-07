Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors carpet Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gateway is a waterfront community in Battery Park City comprised of 1,700 apartments. Located on the Hudson River, Gateway's spacious NO FEE studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer panoramic river views in select homes. Renovated apartments have new kitchens and bathrooms. The buildings' elegantly appointed lobbies have recently been renovated. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art swimming pool and health club, attended garage, laundry room, 24-hour doorman, and gatehouse security. Gateway offers convenient access to major transportation including the 1, 3, 4, 5, A, C, & E subway lines.