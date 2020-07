Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry package receiving 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar courtyard doorman green community internet access internet cafe lobby

NO BROKER FEES. Ten23 Apartments is the premier luxury apartment community in Manhattan's exciting Chelsea neighborhood. Ten23 features tiered lawns, casually sophisticated amenity areas, impressively appointed apartment homes and is right next to the High Line. Floor to ceiling windows embrace life on the High Line and amplify the views of the New York Times building, the Hudson River and the Empire State Building. Ten23 Apartments - an irresistible lifestyle in the Chelsea neighborhood.