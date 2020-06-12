All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

83 Franklin Street

83 Franklin St · (917) 400-4404
Location

83 Franklin St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4S · Avail. now

$12,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bike storage
Located in the heart of Tribeca, 83 Franklin is a loft conversion that is unparalleled in its category. This chic 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom loft is a spectacular residence. The property features oversized windows facing south and east. It boasts high ceilings, stained white oak hardwood floors and is equipped with central air and a washer/dryer. The kitchen features Italian made cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a wine cooler. Amenities include a common roof deck with beautiful views, a keyed elevator, gym, children's playroom, and a bike room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Franklin Street have any available units?
83 Franklin Street has a unit available for $12,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Franklin Street have?
Some of 83 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
83 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 83 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 83 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 83 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 83 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 83 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 83 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 83 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
