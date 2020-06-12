83 Franklin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym bike storage

Located in the heart of Tribeca, 83 Franklin is a loft conversion that is unparalleled in its category. This chic 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom loft is a spectacular residence. The property features oversized windows facing south and east. It boasts high ceilings, stained white oak hardwood floors and is equipped with central air and a washer/dryer. The kitchen features Italian made cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a wine cooler. Amenities include a common roof deck with beautiful views, a keyed elevator, gym, children's playroom, and a bike room.