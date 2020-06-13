/
1057 Apartments for rent in Leonia, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Leonia
6 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
660 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Results within 1 mile of Leonia
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,018
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,087
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
East Hill
35 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$2,497
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Englewood South
16 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Englewood South
32 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 19
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 171137 Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1
218 Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,660
727 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 180985 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN Town! .
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coytesville
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 0
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,210
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63960 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coytesville
1 Unit Available
800 Park Avenue 1
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
1/Bed 1/Bath For Rent - High Rise - Property Id: 43021 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
275 Hoym St
275 Hoym Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
955 sqft
Newly renovated, over-sized, 955 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with garage parking spot in a well-maintained elevator building! Live one block from downtown Fort Lee and multiple NYC-transit options (NJTransit, GWB jitney, and NY
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
99 WEST EDSALL BLVD
99 West Edsall Boulevard, Palisades Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Commuter's Dream! Awesome location!! Close to NYC buses, easy access to major highways, shops and restaurants! Brand New first floor... be the first one live in this new home! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
67 HENRY AVE
67 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
GREAT LOCATION! SPACIOUS FRESHLY PAINTED FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER. OVER SIZED LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM! PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! WASHER / DRYER AND STORAGE ROOMS IN BASEMENT.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
65-69 HENRY AVE
65 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
LOVELY SPLIT LEVEL GARDEN STYLE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT..! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT, HOT WATER. FEATURES LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE THROUGHOUT THE APARTMENT... HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT..
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
215 9th St
215 9th Street, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated apartment on a quiet residential street in a highly desirable section of Palisades Park.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
227 TEANECK RD
227 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1318 sqft
Introducing THE GABRIEL! Teaneck's newest mid-rise luxury rental complex. This 2-bed, 2-bath 1,318 SF unit features sunny, bright and spacious living areas, 10 ft.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1613 Valley Street
1613 Valley Street, Fort Lee, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Totally renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home available on dead end street in prestigious town of Fort Lee! This large, remodeled unit's main floor features private entrance with small porch, large living room, formal dining room, brand new
Results within 5 miles of Leonia
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Central Park
12 Units Available
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,155
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,081
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Upper West Side
13 Units Available
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,947
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,228
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,938
1109 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Leonia, the median rent is $1,341 for a studio, $1,489 for a 1-bedroom, $1,774 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,287 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Leonia, check out our monthly Leonia Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Leonia area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Leonia from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
