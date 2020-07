Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking garage hot tub package receiving sauna on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage community garden courtyard green community internet access lobby online portal

NO BROKER FEES. Newly renovated homes available. Located in the historic Greenwich Village, 600 Washington is surrounded by cobblestone streets, landmark buildings, hidden square and ivy covered facades. The premier location includes easy access to galleries, cafes, great eateries and boutiques. 600 Washington is the only new rental residence built in this landmark area in more than decade. Come live in this historic area where art and culture are in abundance.