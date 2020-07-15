/
Iona College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM
51 Apartments For Rent Near Iona College
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
87 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,539
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 04:39 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,449
1 Bedroom
$1,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North Side
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
294 Victory Boulevard
294 Victory Boulevard, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1930 sqft
Beautifully maintained three bedroom, two full bathroom split level home on over a quarter of an acre in New Rochelle's Bonnie Crest neighborhood.
1 of 36
Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style direct riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
57 Cleveland Ave. Avenue
57 Cleveland Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Majestic place. Second floor 3 bedrooms, possible 4 bedrooms in a open space apartment. Centrally located and offers an eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, office space and porch. Private laundry room and storage in basement.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2451 Boston Post Road
2451 Boston Post Rd, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Large One Bedroom 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in the Heart of Larchmont! New Appliances, New Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors Throughout, & Laundry on Site.
1 of 36
Last updated October 16 at 10:39 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4470 sqft
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
513 Richbell Rd B
513 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
18 Shady Glen Court
18 Shady Glen Court, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1525 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo For Rent. Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
811 Larchmont Acres A
811 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 288162 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
49 Myrtle Boulevard
49 Myrtle Boulevard, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2121 sqft
Be part of the action with this sensationally located spacious Colonial rental just blocks to Memorial Park, the Larchmont train station and village. Easy walk to Central elementary school and Hommocks middle school with crossing guards.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
11 Burling Ln Amethyst
11 Burling Lane, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
NEWRO Studios - Amethyst Layout - Property Id: 317147 NewRo Studios is a brand-new art inspired rental building ideally located in Downtown New Rochelle. It offers more space, finer finishes at friendlier prices all 28 minutes from NYC by train.
