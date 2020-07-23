/
2263 Apartments for rent in Carlstadt, NJ📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carlstadt
434 Madison St 1
434 Madison St, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious newly renovated with easy commute to NYC - Property Id: 249829 Newly renovated spacious apartment in prime location.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101
101 Paterson Plank Road, Carlstadt, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom w/Den Large Near Hoboken No Broker Fee1 - Property Id: 211064 1bedroom w/ Den Large with interior brick backround. High Ceilings, large Bathroom and very big Closet, walk in. Full service Concierge, 24 hr.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Carlstadt
324 Union St
324 Union Street, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Second-floor apartment with balcony. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Tenant pays gas, electric, heat, and hot water. Cable and internet are included in the rent.
Results within 1 mile of Carlstadt
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
13 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,095
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
12 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,760
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,984
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,820
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1247 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
96 OSPREY CT
96 Osprey Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1945 sqft
Showcase Gramercy 2bd/2.5ba triplex with serene water views from every floor! Immaculate HW floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen boasts SS appliances, granite counters, and eat-in area. Also enjoy dining al fresco from deck.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
303 BORN ST
303 Born St, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
950 sqft
1 bedroom/1 bath apartment for rent in a very desirable area of Secaucus, NJ. Second floor private entrance. Large living/dining area.Very large bathroom, and extra large bedroom with with full wall of closets completes this unit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
17 Meadow Rd, 501 501
17 Meadow Rd, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1107 sqft
The Gate - Property Id: 307933 Stunning 2 beds, 1.5 baths apartment for rent conveniently located in Rutherford.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
1 Orient Way 505
1 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
Unit 505 Available 08/01/20 Amazing location in Rutherford with NYC View - Property Id: 319874 Luxury 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo, in the heart of Downtown Rutherford. Located in a beautiful, elevated Mid-Rise building.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
2 RADIO AVE
2 Radio Ave, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
865 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt, move in ready, Available 8/1/20. Apt includes refrigerator dishwasher, stove, microwave, 2 wall air conditioners and washer & dryer room Also, 1 assigned parking space.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Wallington
53 PARK AVE
53 Park Ave, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get a fresh start with this lovely 2 bedroom, spacious first floor apartment in a well maintained four family home.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
26 ARN TERRACE
26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard,
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
90 Chestnut
90 Chestnut Street, Rutherford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to this renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit! Heat & hot water included! Wonderful open concept layout, with modern finishes. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
259 Grace Ave
259 Grace Ave, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 254148 BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER, 2 MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONERS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PARKING IN FRONT, 1 BLOCK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION AND MAJOR ROADS, IDEAL FOR
Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
96 Eastern Way
96 Eastern Way, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 96 Eastern Way in Rutherford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 12 at 04:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
2 ARN TERRACE
2 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,888
3000 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED with 3 levels of living this spectacular Cape Cod in the Urban Oasis of Secaucus comes with 4 Spacious Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths. Parking for 4 cars.
Results within 5 miles of Carlstadt
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
175 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
26 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
4 Units Available
Edgewater
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,285
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
14 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
4 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,048
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,806
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,219
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
$
16 Units Available
Southeast Hoboken
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,717
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,413
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
$
5 Units Available
ReNew Lyndhurst
601 Riverside Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,848
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1113 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Carlstadt area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carlstadt from include New York, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, and Jersey City.
