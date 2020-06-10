All apartments in New York
Find more places like 756 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
756 Washington Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

756 Washington Street

756 Washington Street · (212) 366-5034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

756 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Residence 4A is a large 2 bedroom with 2 full bathroom with a Southern and Northern facing windows. Featuring a fully equipped and updated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances.

756 Washington Street, built in 2003, is an 11-story building that is completely unique to its surroundings. With unrivaled Greenwich Village, city and river views enjoyed from oversized windows and private setback terraces, plus a stunning outdoor plaza and state-of-the-art amenities, The Highline redefines village living. The top two floors offer soaring loft apartments for the ultimate in luxury and style.

All apartments feature top-of-the-line designer finishes carefully selected for their beauty and character. Additional features include 24-Hour Doorman; (2) Elevators; On-site Garage; Laundry Facilities; Spectacular Outdoor Plaza; Designed Lobby w/ Terrazzo Marble and Natural Woods; Unrivaled Greenwich Village, City and River Views. Please call today for a private showing! Pets welcome.

*** THE ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE REFLECTING ONE MONTH FREE RENT. CONCESSION SI APPLIED TO NEW RESIDENTS ONLY.,Residence 4A is a large 2 bedroom with 2 full bathroom with a Southern and Northern facing windows. Featuring a fully equipped and updated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances.

756 Washington Street, built in 2003, is an 11-story building that is completely unique to its surroundings. With unrivaled Greenwich Village, city and river views enjoyed from oversized windows and private setback terraces, plus a stunning outdoor plaza and state-of-the-art amenities, The Highline redefines village living. The top two floors offer soaring loft apartments for the ultimate in luxury and style.

All apartments feature top-of-the-line designer finishes carefully selected for their beauty and character. Additional features include 24-Hour Doorman; (2) Elevators; On-site Garage; Laundry Facilities; Spectacular Outdoor Plaza; Designed Lobby w/ Terrazzo Marble and Natural Woods; Unrivaled Greenwich Village, City and River Views. Please call today for a private showing! Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Washington Street have any available units?
756 Washington Street has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 Washington Street have?
Some of 756 Washington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
756 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 756 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 756 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 756 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 756 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 756 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 756 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 756 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 756 Washington Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity