Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry parking garage lobby

Residence 4A is a large 2 bedroom with 2 full bathroom with a Southern and Northern facing windows. Featuring a fully equipped and updated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances.



756 Washington Street, built in 2003, is an 11-story building that is completely unique to its surroundings. With unrivaled Greenwich Village, city and river views enjoyed from oversized windows and private setback terraces, plus a stunning outdoor plaza and state-of-the-art amenities, The Highline redefines village living. The top two floors offer soaring loft apartments for the ultimate in luxury and style.



All apartments feature top-of-the-line designer finishes carefully selected for their beauty and character. Additional features include 24-Hour Doorman; (2) Elevators; On-site Garage; Laundry Facilities; Spectacular Outdoor Plaza; Designed Lobby w/ Terrazzo Marble and Natural Woods; Unrivaled Greenwich Village, City and River Views. Please call today for a private showing! Pets welcome.



*** THE ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE REFLECTING ONE MONTH FREE RENT. CONCESSION SI APPLIED TO NEW RESIDENTS ONLY.,Residence 4A is a large 2 bedroom with 2 full bathroom with a Southern and Northern facing windows. Featuring a fully equipped and updated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances.



756 Washington Street, built in 2003, is an 11-story building that is completely unique to its surroundings. With unrivaled Greenwich Village, city and river views enjoyed from oversized windows and private setback terraces, plus a stunning outdoor plaza and state-of-the-art amenities, The Highline redefines village living. The top two floors offer soaring loft apartments for the ultimate in luxury and style.



All apartments feature top-of-the-line designer finishes carefully selected for their beauty and character. Additional features include 24-Hour Doorman; (2) Elevators; On-site Garage; Laundry Facilities; Spectacular Outdoor Plaza; Designed Lobby w/ Terrazzo Marble and Natural Woods; Unrivaled Greenwich Village, City and River Views. Please call today for a private showing! Pets welcome.