Home
/
New York, NY
/
525 W 52nd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

525 W 52nd Street

525 W 52nd St · (856) 905-8328
Location

525 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
media room
Currently offering no fee, with two month free reflected in the price, let me introduce you to this magnificent opportunity tucked away in Clinton Hill! You'll feel at home once you feel the warmth of the fireplace upon entering this masterfully designed building. Perfectly poised at the nexus of the vibrant H-Kitchen neighborhood, you'll be surrounded by established centers of culture, commerce, and social activity such as Hudson River Park, the Theater District, Times Square, and Hudson Yards. Thoughtfully designed the building's brick facade and warm, industrial-inspired interiors which offers homage to the factories that once stood here. The amenities including sports lounge, golf simulator, screening room, library, roofdeck, and dog grooming with play date area along with unparalleled level of service epitomize the best of modern living. You'll be sure to embrace a place that honors soul and substance, and values connecting and integrating with the community it calls home. Contact Alison today to come experience this one of a kind opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W 52nd Street have any available units?
525 W 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 W 52nd Street have?
Some of 525 W 52nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 W 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 W 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 W 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 525 W 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 525 W 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 W 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 W 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 525 W 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 W 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 525 W 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 W 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
