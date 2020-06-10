525 W 52nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed air conditioning clubhouse fireplace media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse media room

Currently offering no fee, with two month free reflected in the price, let me introduce you to this magnificent opportunity tucked away in Clinton Hill! You'll feel at home once you feel the warmth of the fireplace upon entering this masterfully designed building. Perfectly poised at the nexus of the vibrant H-Kitchen neighborhood, you'll be surrounded by established centers of culture, commerce, and social activity such as Hudson River Park, the Theater District, Times Square, and Hudson Yards. Thoughtfully designed the building's brick facade and warm, industrial-inspired interiors which offers homage to the factories that once stood here. The amenities including sports lounge, golf simulator, screening room, library, roofdeck, and dog grooming with play date area along with unparalleled level of service epitomize the best of modern living. You'll be sure to embrace a place that honors soul and substance, and values connecting and integrating with the community it calls home. Contact Alison today to come experience this one of a kind opportunity!