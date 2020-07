Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Great junior one bedroom apartment in Hamilton Heights, located near Amsterdam Avenue & W. 156th Street, this fully renovated 1BR offers stainless steel appliances, wood floors....1st floor of a walk up building. Building run by caring concerned owners, great service. Conveniently located with grocery shopping steps away, it is only a few minute walk from the 1 train and 10 from C train.New Photos coming soon as the work is completed in this apartment.