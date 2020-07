Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning granite counters garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill package receiving doorman green community 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bike storage internet access lobby

NO BROKER FEES. Parc 77 Apartments are located on one of the most prestigious blocks on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. It is conveniently located on 77th Street between Columbus & Central Park West, only one half block to Central Park and B&C Trains. Walk to all upscale shopping on Columbus Avenue and famous restaurants, such as Tavern on the Green, Isabella's and Ocean Grill. Enjoy other nearby attractions such as Theodore Roosevelt Park, The Lake at Central Park, Fairway and Zabar's. Parc 77 Apartments' apartments feature high beamed ceilings, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms, updated fixtures, and hardwood flooring.